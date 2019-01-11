Corrections
ACPL board to meet Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St. There will be a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2019 Salary Survey and the Security Camera Policy. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Two food commodities planned for next week
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will host two food commodities next week. The monthly version will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
The Food Bank of the Rockies will also have a Mobile Commodities from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 18 at Econo-Lodge, 1370 N. McCue St.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting scheduled for Jan. 18
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A beef meal will be served for $10.
Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are welcome to join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
Local hockey to face Sheridan, Park County, Pinedale, Douglas teams
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n 12UA vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 6:15 p.m.
n 14U vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 7:45 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 12UA vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9 a.m.
n 14U vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 10:30 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 5:15 p.m.
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 8:00 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 9:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Women’s club to host potluck today, planning annual bunco party
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting at noon today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The luncheon is a pot luck format. Bring a dish or pay at the door. The speaker will be Ava O’Hollearn from Family Promise of Albany County. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
In other Laramie Woman’s Club news, tickets are now on sale for the Laramie Woman’s Club’s Annual Bunco Party to be held at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Sunday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs. Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307- 760-7260 no later than Feb. 4 for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
