School district, Interfaith planning two food pantry pickups
Albany County School District No. 1 and Interfaith Good-Samaritan are planning two food pantry pickup times and locations for Friday.
Pickup is planned 2:30-4 p.m.in the gym of Linford Elementary School and 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the small gym of Laramie Middle School.
Items available during these distributions include frozen pork loin, yellow split peas, canned mixed fruit and canned diced tomatoes.
Distribution is for families with children enrolled in an ACSD No. 1 school, family who qualify for free/reduced meals and families who meet the guidelines through Interfaith.
Families can participate in this distribution as well as the one hosted through Interfaith, and participants should bring shopping bags to carry their food items.
The next pantry date is March 8.
Contact Lisa Theis at 721-4430 or ltheis@acsd1.org for more information.
Fair Board informs public of error
The Albany County Fair Board Directors would like to inform county residents of a recently discovered employment benefit error. Currently, the Fair Board hires both part-time and fulltime employees. Around 2010, the Fair Board Directors at the time, hired one individual for two separate part-time positions. However, the individual should have been recognized as one fulltime employee. This oversight resulted in retirement benefits not following the Wyoming Retirement System guidelines. To correct this error, certain retirement benefits must be reimbursed.
Due to these circumstances, the current Fair Board must reduce the current budget by approximately $45,000 in order to correct the error and meet the obligations of the Wyoming Retirement System.
The current Fair Board Directors are committed to transparency and honesty regarding impacts to the current budget. The Fair Board Directors want the public to be assured that everything is being done to reduce the impact on programs, specifically the 2019 Albany County Fair.
Any questions and comments can be sent to the Albany County Fair Board. The next scheduled meeting of the Fair Board at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Albany County Fairgrounds Activities Building. More resources and other information are available at www.albanycountyfair.org/home.aspx.
Laramie Valley Composite Flight, CAP planning weekly meetings
The Laramie Valley Civil Air Patrol, auxiliary of the US Air Force, is inviting potential new members to attend and observe at weekly meetings this spring.
CAP has a development program for youth ages 12-18 that focuses on four areas: leadership, aerospace education, emergency services and physical training.
Young Cadets wear Air Force style uniforms and earn promotions by participating in weekly meetings and studying and learning on their own.
Weekly meetings are hosted from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Laramie Armory. Parents should email 2Lt. Karen Bienz at kbienz@wywg.cap.gov to arrange for their potential cadet to attend and observe three meetings prior to joining.
Adult members participate in emergency services missions in the air and on the ground and can support the cadet program through teaching lessons and attending activities. Adults interested should also contact 2Lt. Bienz and go to www.gocivilairpatrol.com or www.laramievalleycap.com.
Relative Theatrics production of “The How and the Why” begins Thursday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. today-Saturday and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers "two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre." (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
StudioWyo to present J Shogren Shanghai'd, Matthew Wilburn Skinner
StudioWYO is excited to ring in the new semester with J Shogren Shanghai'd and Matthew Wilburn Skinner. This week of StudioWYO will also serve as an introduction for University of Wyoming’s new Center for Student Involvement and Leadership. CSIL now encompasses many of our students’ favorite organizations, including 7220 Entertainment, ASUW Student Government, Campus Activity Center, our own StudioWYO and many others.
Matthew Wilburn Skinner will be kicking off this lively event, planned for 7-9 p.m. today in the Wyoming Union Gardens. Skinner is a solo singer/songwriter as well as one third of the band Tallgrass. Skinner brings a unique Delta blues/jazz fingerstyle on acoustic guitar, as well as a soulful banjo sound unlike any other. NPR Music states that “Matthew Wilburn Skinner has a dusty, hushed sound… beautiful, old…” Skinner now calls Fort Collins home, but began this journey over fifteen years ago in Iowa City. To find out more about Matthew Wilburn Skinner, or to hear some of his music, visit www.matthewwilburnskinner.com or find him on Facebook.
Headlining the show will be J Shogren Shanghai'd from Centennial, Wyoming. Shogren brings roots and folk music with an unlikely contemporary twist, and is authentic and sincere in every line written. Shogren shows passion and awareness with each wry joke and eclectic songwriting. This indescribable band is certainly not one to be missed. To find out more about J Shogren Shanghai'd or to hear some of their music, visit jshogren.com or find them on Facebook.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services (ASTEC). StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. Today is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n Today: Black History 101 Mobile Museum, a traveling exhibition that includes more than 7,000 rare artifacts of African-American history, Wyoming Union breezeway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Feb. 8: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n Feb. 11: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n Feb. 12: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n Feb. 13: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n Feb. 14: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n Feb. 15: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n Feb. 18: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n March 1: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
To supplement BSA and AADS programs, the American Heritage Center (AHC) is sponsoring the “Images of Black Wyoming” exhibition in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex through February. UW student Paige Emerich, with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs, curated the exhibition.
The exhibition represents noteworthy stories of African-Americans influential in Wyoming’s history.
The AHC currently has a digital exhibition on the loggia television, featuring the papers of June Vanleer Williams. She was an African-American journalist, editor, actress, casting director, playwright, poet and an active member in Karamu House, which is the oldest black theater in the U.S. The Black 14 collection also will be displayed in the Centennial Complex’s lobby through February.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
UW entrepreneurship leader to speak at Laramie Rotary, Kiwanis clubs
The chief operating officer of the University of Wyoming’s new Institute of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (IIE) is scheduled to speak to two Laramie service clubs in the next two weeks.
Jack Mason, a successful businessman who has personally founded multiple companies and helped establish many more, will discuss how the IIE aims to create a more robust entrepreneurial ecosystem across the university and the state.
First, he’ll speak at the Laramie Rotary Club’s regular weekly meeting at 11:45 a.m. today at O’Dwyers Public House, 1622 Grand Ave.
On Feb. 5, he’s scheduled to speak to the Laramie Kiwanis Club at noon at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St.
Mason earned his bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Naval Academy and went on to earn a master’s degree in management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management, and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in engineering from MIT. At Duquesne University in Pennsylvania, he redesigned and repositioned the entrepreneurial studies program over the past five years. Before that, he taught at the University of Colorado.
Mason has founded eight businesses, including a firm in Boulder, Colo., that provided an electronic commerce platform and services to support energy procurement. Mason led the acquisition of more than 30 Fortune 1000 clients and fundraising of $1.1 million in venture capital.
He served as principal of the energy and management consulting firm Mason Energy and Management, vice president of E Source LLC, chief executive and founder of Energy Window Inc., senior vice president of Indus International and principal of PRISM Consulting Inc.
The IIE calls on innovators from throughout the state as it works to instill entrepreneurial thinking to empower the leaders of tomorrow. Adding needed programs and curriculum that draw together all UW colleges, business services and entrepreneurship competitions, the IIE serves as the university’s front door for the state’s entrepreneurs.
LHS to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Laramie High School Theatre Guild is preparing to present “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and children, and they are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Local hockey teams to honor seniors, host tournament
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
FRIDAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7 p.m. Outlaw High School Senior Night Ceremony is mid-game at 8:15 p.m. Senior Night celebrates the high school seniors finishing their final season with the LAHC.
SATURDAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7:30 a.m.
n Super 8's Jamboree Tournament runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Rock Springs. For a detailed tournament schedule, go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com.
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 9 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Laramie Chamber Business Alliance planning banquet, still seeking nominees
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance plans to host its Annual Membership Meeting and Banquet ON Feb. 28. A networking hour begins at 5 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:15 p.m. During the night, LCBA will introduce various committees, introduce new board members and honor award winners.
Tickets are $60 per person or $600 for a table of 10 for members and $75 and $650 respectively for non-members. Thanks to Premier Bone & Joint Centers for being the Title Sponsor and Trihydro for being the Award Sponsor this year.
To purchase your tickets, email bscott@laramie.org or call 745-7339. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 21.
Please note: The deadline for business award nominations has been extended. Submit your nomination by 4 p.m. Feb. 1 for it to be eligible for the next step in the process. Email completed forms to hrobinson@laramie.org. While each category is still open for nominations, the following categories have only received one or two nominations: Large Business of the Year, Jim Cavalli Service to Others, Business Person of the Year and The Shuster Award.
Free language courses offered at UW
Fifteen different language courses will be offered for free during the University of Wyoming’s spring semester.
The World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) is offered to both the UW and Laramie communities. Classes in Arabic, Farsi, French, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tadjik/Dari, Turkish/Kurdish and Uzbek will begin Monday and end May 10.
Classes will be offered throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. The schedule may be found at www.facebook.com/culturelanguageprogram/.
Registration for free classes will be available from noon-2 p.m. Friday in Room 30 of the UW College of Education Building, or by going here. For more information, email WLCP Coordinator Dilnoza Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu.
WLCP is a volunteer program that promotes learning world languages and cultures. WLCP learners explore basic language and culture in an informal setting.
The WLCP was developed by Khasilova in 2013 and supported by UW College of Education faculty member Amy Roberts. It was launched in 2014 with the help of UW’s international community and graduate students. The students received internal grants to purchase curriculum materials; instructional technology; and to organize international students and faculty, visiting scholars and international community members as WLCP service instructors.
The Associated Students of UW, the UW College of Education and the Global Engagement Office sponsor the WLCP.
