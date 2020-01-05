How to submit to Local BriefsLocal Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline availableThe Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
IMH planning several events for JanuaryIvinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n Walk With A Doc: 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at the University of Wyoming Field House. The event is free for all ages.
n Diabetic Support Group: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Turtle Rock Room at IMH. This month, Beth Kamber, clinical dietician, will be discussing “What’s Bringing My Blood Glucose Up and Down?”
n Surviving and Thriving After Cancer: 12:15-1:15 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Ivinson Outpatient Rehabilitation.
n Inside Ivinson: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 15 in the Ivinson Summit Room. This month, the group will be discussing The Road Map to 2025 — Hear from Ivinson’s CEO Doug Faus. Coffee, tea and refreshments will be available for those in attendance.
Veterans assistance planned for MondayA state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday at the Workforce Services Center, 3817 Beech St., Suite 100. Stephanie Davis is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Davis can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare. Most other weekdays Davis is available by appointment at her office. Call Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Building authority to meet TuesdayThe Laramie Building Authority will host a meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the City of Laramie Annex Building Conference Room, 405 Grand Ave. This meeting is open to the public. Requests from persons with disabilities must be made 24 hours in advance of the meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
LYP to host local realtorThe Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting is planned for noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. Walt Hammontree is the guest speaker. He is a broker and owner of Hammontree Real Estate.
Kiwanis to meet TuesdayThe Laramie Kiwanis Club is meeting at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The group will be hearing from Jamie Crait, director of the Wyoming Research Scholars Program. Guests are always welcome.
Commission to meet TuesdayThe Albany County Commission regular meeting is planned for 9:30 a.m. in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
LCBA planning events for JanuaryThe Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events planned for this month:
n MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn. Admission is $15 for members and $20 for non-members. Join LCBA for lunch, with a guest speaker and networking.
n BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 23 at ACM LLP
n SMALL BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE: noon-1 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Laramie Chamber Business Alliance
n e2e WYOMING: 4:30-6 p.m. at Bond’s Brewing Company.
Visit the LCBA Community Calendar on its website to post and view community events. Members can post events from the member portal. Email Melissa at mross@laramie.org for more information.
PFLAG to meet ThursdayThe monthly meeting of the PFLAG Laramie Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s UCC, 602 Garfield St. Meetings are open to all. PFLAG unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends and allies. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Ranch committee to meet ThursdayThe Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will hold a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Historic Carnegie Building, 405 Grand Ave., First Floor Conference Room. This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Soroptimist planning 2 meetingsThe Soroptimist of Laramie Business Meeting is at noon Thursday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery, 320 S. Second St. The main topic will be the annual fundraiser, Laramie Laughs for a Cause, set for Feb. 21.
Also, the Soroptimist of Laramie Program Meeting is at noon Jan. 23 at noon at Altitude. This is the first program meeting of the year and the group will be discussing club civility.
Book club to meet ThursdayThe Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Second Story Bookstore, 105 Ivinson Ave. The group will discuss “The Nightingale” by Kristin Hannah.
“The Nightingale” tells the story of two sisters in France during World War II. They struggle to survive and resist the German occupation of France, each in her own way.
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for February is “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn. All are welcome to attend.
Business workshop coming upThe Laramie Business Workshop – Strategic & Scrappy Marketing for Small Business is set for 8:30-10 a.m. in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Join the Wyoming Women’s Business Center for a Laramie Business Workshop: Strategic & Scrappy Marketing for Small Business. In this workshop, learn more about non-traditional, budget-friendly and unique marketing techniques for your product or service that will engage your customers and work with, not against, your budget and time needs. Presented by Jessica Brauer of Rooted Local. Register from our website at www.wyomingwomen.org. This workshop is free of charge.
Woman’s club to meet FridayThe Laramie Woman’s Club will host its monthly meeting at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The featured speaker will be Kurt Braisted of Search & Rescue. Please join for lunch at noon and RSVP to Janine Kropf at 209-523-3435 for more information.
Christmas Tree Pick Up and Recycling offeredVolunteers from the Laramie Knights of Pythias, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA, Wyoming Technical Institute and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will provide a free tree pickup service for one day only Saturday.
Christmas trees need to be on the curb and ready for pickup by 9 a.m. Saturday to take advantage of this free pickup and disposal service. Those interested in volunteering can meet at 9 a.m. at LaBonte Park.
Residents can also take their natural Christmas trees to the Laramie Landfill for free. Remove all decorations. All natural trees will be used to produce compost. Artificial trees are not recyclable; however, the landfill will take them for disposal and normal rates will apply.
DIY Beeswax Wraps workshops plannedBeeswax has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties making these DYI wraps perfect for keeping food fresh. They are reuseable and allow food to breathe. Two workshops are planned from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Jan. 18 at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. Admission is $20, and attendees need to bring their own 100% cotton shirt. All other materials are included. The workshop caps at 12 participants, and cash must be brought to the studio at least 24 hours in advance to secure a spot. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org/workshops for more information.
Albany County announces 2 openings for two boards/commissionsOne spot each is available on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board and the Albany County Public Library Trustees Board. Applications close at 5 p.m. Jan. 14. Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or online at www.co.albany.wy.us.
For information, call 721-5533.
Paper marbling workshops planned for Jan. 24, Jan. 31Two After School Paper Marbling workshops are set for 3:30-5 p.m. Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 at 4th Street Studios, 315 S. Fourth St. Admission is $35. Come hang out at 4th Street Studios after school to learn about the relationship between microbes in Wyoming Soil and Japanese marbling. Create your own handmade cards with marbled paper while you hang out with other kids in the Laramie community. The Science Loves Art kits come with enough materials to make at least 16 marbled papers and four cards. The kit is yours to keep and share with family and friends. Children ages 6-15 are welcome. Contact Ivy Thompson at artondemand@sciencelovesart.org or 717-712-6625 or go to www.sciencelovesart.org/workshops for more information on materials and the workshop.
