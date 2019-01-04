Correction
On page A7 of Thursday’s edition of the Laramie Boomerang, an incorrect date was listed for Laramie Animal Welfare Society Caturday adoption events. There will be no Caturday event this Saturday. Adoption events are planned for Jan. 12, Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 23. The mistake was due to source error.
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee to meet Thursday
The Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee will host a regular meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the first-floor conference room of the Historic Carnegie Building. The subjects to be discussed are listed on the agenda and attached hereto.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Cindy Williams at 721-5230 for further information.
Traffic Commission meeting cancelled
The Traffic Commission’s regular meeting scheduled for 7 a.m. Thursday has been cancelled.
Community organization to host forum on police reform
Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP) will host a community forum in response to the killing of Robbie Ramirez by Sheriff’s Corporal Derek Colling from 6-8 p.m. today at the Lincoln Community Center, 365 W. Grand Ave.
The community forum will provide an opportunity for residents to respond to the incident. It will include moderated discussions about potential policing reforms.
Those discussions are expected to cover law enforcement procedures, unaddressed mental health needs, a community police oversight board and more. ACoPP will also provide a space for members of the community to share their stories.
All members of the community are invited to attend the community forum. Childcare will be provided on site.
Local hockey to take on Park County, Jackson teams
Laramie Outlaws Hockey has the following games coming up in January:
TODAY
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 5 p.m.
n 14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 6:45 p.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
n 19U-Girls vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 8 a.m.
n14U vs. Jackson Moose is at 9:45 a.m.
n 18U High School vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 11:30 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
County hosting open house
The public is invited to the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave., for an open house retirement party honoring Linda Simpson, Albany County treasurer, from 2-4 p.m. today in the County Commissioners’ Room No. 105.
Community organizations offering one-day Christmas tree pickup
Volunteers from the Knights of Pythias, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2221, Laramie High School Rodeo Club, Laramie Rangers Baseball, Snowy Range FFA and the Wyoming Technical Institute are providing a free Christmas tree pickup service starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Those wishing to have their trees picked up should have them on the curb at 9 a.m. Anyone looking to volunteer should meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at LaBonte Park.
Moose Lodge to host Bingo night
The Laramie Moose Lodge is scheduled to host Bingo Friday night at the Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and additional packets are $15. A $500 Jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., from a member of the WOTM or Lodge, or by contacting me at shutton@uwyo.edu prior to the day of the event.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude us from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 4 p.m. for the next day’s publication, and new submission may not be accepted Saturdays or Mondays, due to staff cuts. Contact Joel Funk at 755-3328 or jfunk@laramieboomerang.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.