Corrections
POLICY: If there is a mistake in a previous paper, it is the Laramie Boomerang’s policy to run a correction. If you find an error, call Joel Funk at 755-3328 or email news@laramieboomerang.com by 4 p.m. and the correction will appear on the next publication date.
Update on newspaper subscriber invoicing problems
We have corrected the problem going forward. However, there is a possibility customers might receive a duplicate invoice or an invoice after they have made a payment. We would appreciate your continued patience as this continues to be resolved. If you have any questions or concerns about your subscription, please feel free to call us at 742-2176.
Alibi hosting fundraiser for LAWS
Quiz for a Cause with Geeks Who Drink is slated for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Alibi Wood Fire Pizza and Artisan Bakery, 404 S. Fourth St. Cash prizes will be available, and proceeds go to the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
LHS to present ‘Alice in Wonderland’
The Laramie High School Theatre Guild is preparing to present “Alice in Wonderland” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday in the LHS Theater, 1710 Boulder Drive. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for students and children, and they are available at the door or at www.uwyo.edu/finearts.
Local hockey teams to honor seniors, host tournament
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
FRIDAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7 p.m. Outlaw High School Senior Night Ceremony is mid-game at 8:15 p.m. Senior Night celebrates the high school seniors finishing their final season with the LAHC.
SATURDAY
n 18U High School vs. the Riverton River Rats is at 7:30 a.m. Super 8’s Jamboree Tournament runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with teams from Casper, Cheyenne, Gillette, Laramie and Rock Springs. For a detailed tournament schedule, go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com.
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 8 p.m.
SUNDAY
n Girls 19U vs. Gillette Wild Gold is at 9 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue events scheduled at UW
A number of events that tie into the contributions of black women during the civil rights movement to the present are scheduled during the 15th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Days of Dialogue, scheduled for Feb. 3-9 at the University of Wyoming.
MLK DOD schedule of events are:
n Sunday: MLK DOD March and Rally open poster making session, noon-3 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. Sponsored by the Wyoming Art Party, participants are urged to create a poster for the following day’s march and rally. Supplies will be provided.
n Monday: Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial March and Rally, 5-6 p.m. Rally begins at the north side of Washakie Dining Center with a stop at the Albany County Courthouse before returning to campus. The march commemorates the historic March on Washington for jobs and freedom, and the legacy of King.
n Monday: Annual MLK Community Supper and Willena Stanford Diversity Awards, 6-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The event honors Stanford, a former UW instructor in African American and Diaspora Studies, who had a strong commitment to the equal educational opportunity of all UW students. A UW student will receive the diversity award during the event.
n Tuesday: Ellbogen Center for Teaching and Learning (ECTL) book discussion: “Not That Bad” by Roxane Gay, 12:15-1:30 p.m., ECTL, Coe Library, Room 510. Facilitators are Alison Harkin, UW School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice lecturer, and law Professor Jacquelyn Bridgeman.
n Tuesday: “Community Healing Practices,” 6-8 p.m., UW Art Museum. Panel discussion and healing trauma through art, yoga and sound therapy sessions.
n Feb. 6: “Eat and Greet with Kai Davis,” 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wyoming Union, Room 103. An invitation to meet with MLK DOD keynote speaker Kai Davis and new Multicultural Affairs staff. Lunch will be provided.
n Feb. 6: “Dialogue Dinner,” 5-7 p.m., Washakie Dining Center. The dinner encourages students to engage in meaningful dialogue focusing on issues of diversity and inclusion. The event will be facilitated by resident assistants and residence coordinators. Prizes available to students. The event is open to students with a meal plan, and those without will be charged regular meal prices.
n Feb. 6: “T-Shirt Making Party,” 5-7 p.m., 7th Street Studio, 710 Garfield St. The Wyoming Art Party sponsors the event, with a limited number of free T-shirts available. Participants are urged to bring their own T-shirts for the project. Gift cards to Coal Creek Downtown will be available as prizes.
n Feb. 6: “Community Open Mic Night at Coal Creek Downtown,” 7-10 p.m. The event follows the Wyoming Art Party printmaking session.
n Feb. 7: Kai Davis keynote performance, 7-8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. Davis is a writer, performer and teaching artist from Philadelphia. Davis was the artistic director of the Babel Poetry Collective from 2012-16, and has performed for TEDx Philly, CNN, BET, Public Broadcasting System and National Public Radio. She is a two-time international grand slam champion, winning Brave New Voices in 2011 and the College Union Poetry Slam Invitational in 2016, and is a 2017 Leeway Transformation Award recipient. As a queer woman of color, her work focuses on race, gender, power, sexuality and its many layers.
n Feb. 7: StudioWYO hip-hop night, 8-11 p.m., The Gardens, located in the lower level of the Wyoming Union.
n Feb. 8: Black History Conference, 8-2:30 p.m., UW College of Law. UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies hosts the conference as part of Black History Month events on campus. Among events are discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations. Lunch will be provided.
n Feb. 8: “The Hate U Give,” film screening, 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., Wyoming Union Family Room. UW’s 7220 Entertainment sponsors the PG-13 rated film that runs approximately two hours.
n Feb. 9: Annual Diversity Ball, 8 p.m., Wyoming Union Ballroom. The Associated Students of UW’s United Multicultural Council sponsors the annual dance.
Local birders planning first evening program of year
The Laramie Audubon Society will host its first evening program of 2019 at 7 p.m. today in the auditorium of the University of Wyoming Berry Biodiversity Center, 10th and Lewis streets. Jimena Golcher-Benavides, a Ph.D. candidate in the UW Program in Ecology, will discuss the ecology of Lake Tanganyika’s cichlid fish. Lake Tanganyika is considered to be one of Africa’s “Great Lakes.” Those lakes are renowned for their extraordinary diversity of cichlid fish. The cichlid family includes popular freshwater aquarium fish such as angelfish, oscars, and discus, as well as important food species such as tilapia.
Golcher-Benavides’s research focuses on how this diversity has developed in Lake Tanganyika. Through her talk she will narrate her experiences working in remote Tanzanian villages and discuss the importance of the unique fish fauna and the fragile ecosystem.
The group convenes in the Berry Center ground floor lobby at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments and informal “bird chat.” The program itself begins at 7 p.m. in the adjacent auditorium.
Jâca concert set for today
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents the audacious clarinet-guitar duo Jâca at 7:30 p.m. today in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.
Comprised of clarinetist Wesley Ferreira and guitarist Jaxon Williams, Jâca reaches beyond the bounds of the classical repertoire in style and subject matter to stimulate emotion, inspire imagination, and bridge cultural divides with audiences with their virtuosic and engaging artistic concerts. With a strong leaning towards performing “the music of the people,” Jâca works to champion innovation by redefining the parameters of non-traditional music in a traditional setting.
Williams is an accomplished guitarist, serving as a concert artist, teacher, and recording artist.
Relative Theatrics production of “The How and the Why” begins Thursday
With partial funding by the Wyoming Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, Relative Theatrics presents the Wyoming Premiere of “The How and the Why” by Sarah Treem at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Feb. 7-9, with a matinee at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. All performances are followed by a chat-back with the actors and design team. Audience seating is on stage and there is a limit of 50 tickets per show so attendees are encouraged to get tickets in advance or arrive early. The play contains adult themes and language.
With “The How and the Why,” award-winning playwright and TV writer Treem has crafted “a smart densely textured work” about evolution and feminism, “love and conflict, genes and destiny” (New York Times). On the eve of a prestigious conference, an up-and-coming evolutionary biologist wrestles for the truth with a leader in the field. This keenly perceptive play explores the difficult choices faced by women of every generation, providing viewers “two absorbing hours with two finely formed, interesting, smart, and captivating women…a very rare achievement indeed for women in and at the theatre.” (Feminist Spectator.) “The How and the Why” is directed by James Hockenberry and features Landee Lockhart and Anne Mason.
Tickets are $12 in advance or $16 the day of the performance (subject to availability). Student and senior discounted tickets are $10 in advance or $14 the day of the show, with ID. Tickets can be purchased at www.gryphontheatre.org or at the LPCC ofﬁce (Room 110) during its business hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Tickets can also be purchased in person at Coal Creek TAP for the set price of $12 plus a nominal ticketing fee. Patrons with proof of advance ticket sales can receive a pizza and two beers at Coal Creek TAP for $20.
StudioWyo to present J Shogren Shanghai’d, Matthew Wilburn Skinner
StudioWYO is excited to ring in the new semester with J Shogren Shanghai’d and Matthew Wilburn Skinner. This week of StudioWYO will also serve as an introduction for University of Wyoming’s new Center for Student Involvement and Leadership. CSIL now encompasses many of our students’ favorite organizations, including 7220 Entertainment, ASUW Student Government, Campus Activity Center, our own StudioWYO and many others.
Matthew Wilburn Skinner will be kicking off this lively event, planned for 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Union Gardens. Skinner is a solo singer/songwriter as well as one third of the band Tallgrass. Skinner brings a unique Delta blues/jazz fingerstyle on acoustic guitar, as well as a soulful banjo sound unlike any other. NPR Music states that “Matthew Wilburn Skinner has a dusty, hushed sound… beautiful, old…” Skinner now calls Fort Collins home, but began this journey over fifteen years ago in Iowa City. To find out more about Matthew Wilburn Skinner, or to hear some of his music, visit www.matthewwilburnskinner.com or find him on Facebook.
Headlining the show will be J Shogren Shanghai’d from Centennial, Wyoming. Shogren brings roots and folk music with an unlikely contemporary twist, and is authentic and sincere in every line written. Shogren shows passion and awareness with each wry joke and eclectic songwriting. This indescribable band is certainly not one to be missed. To find out more about J Shogren Shanghai’d or to hear some of their music, visit jshogren.com or find them on Facebook.
StudioWYO is a student-run program sponsored by Associated Students Technical Services (ASTEC). StudioWYO is a live learning lab to support local music and student technicians in a professional environment utilizing top-of-the-line audiovisual equipment. With a new show each week, there is never a dull moment and always something new to be learned and experienced. For More information about StudioWYO and StudioWYO events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
January is National Mentoring Month
If you have had a mentor in your life that impacted who you are today, this is a good time to reflect back and thank them for what they did for you. Thursday is Thank Your Mentor Day.
If you would like to do the same for a child in your community, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a great way to make a lasting impact on a child that will forever change both of your lives.
Go to www.wyobbbs.org or call 742-2227 for more information about Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Black History Month events scheduled at UW
The anniversary of the Black 14 football players, a mobile museum, workshops, panel discussions and a film are among highlights of Black History Month at the University of Wyoming.
“Generational Perspectives” is the theme of Black History Month, sponsored by UW’s African American and Diaspora Studies (AADS) and the Black Student Alliance (BSA). Events are free to the public.
The BSA also is scheduling concurrent events during Black History Month. Black History Month and BSA Week events are:
n
Thursday
: Black History 101 Mobile Museum, a traveling exhibition that includes more than 7,000 rare artifacts of African-American history, Wyoming Union breezeway, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
n
Feb. 8
: Black History Conference, featuring discussion on the history of Black History Month, speakers, panelists, and student and faculty presentations, UW College of Law, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
n
Feb. 11
: “What is the Black Student Alliance?” information table, Wyoming Union breezeway, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
n
Feb. 12
: “Get Out” film screening, Classroom Building, Room 129, 5:15-8 p.m.
n
Feb. 13
: Anniversary of UW’s Black 14 football players, Wyoming Union breezeway, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
n
Feb. 14
: Poetry workshop and StudioWYO open mic night, Wyoming Union, Room 202 and The Gardens, 4:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m.
n
Feb. 15
: “History of Hip-Hop Dinner and Performance,” UW American Heritage Center, 6-8 p.m.
n
Feb. 18
: “Conversation with Elders,” UW American Heritage Center, 4-6 p.m.
n
March 1
: Panel discussion: “African-American Women in Pageantry,” UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources auditorium, 4-6 p.m.
To supplement BSA and AADS programs, the American Heritage Center (AHC) is sponsoring the “Images of Black Wyoming” exhibition in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex through February. UW student Paige Emerich, with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs, curated the exhibition.
The exhibition represents noteworthy stories of African-Americans influential in Wyoming’s history.
The AHC currently has a digital exhibition on the loggia television, featuring the papers of June Vanleer Williams. She was an African-American journalist, editor, actress, casting director, playwright, poet and an active member in Karamu House, which is the oldest black theater in the U.S. The Black 14 collection also will be displayed in the Centennial Complex’s lobby through February.
For more information about Black History Month events, email Timberly Vogel, BSA president, at tvogel2@uwyo.edu.
