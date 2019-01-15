Corrections
February SNAP benefits to be issued early
Due to the partial federal government shutdown, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has requested states provide an early issuance of February SNAP benefits in order to utilize available funding. Wyoming families eligible for SNAP will receive their February benefit by Sunday, which means the Department of Family Services (DFS) needs to process January recertification paperwork by today.
This is not an additional benefit for SNAP recipients; families who receive the early issuance will not receive another issuance in the month of February.
As allowed by federal regulation, DFS has granted an extension to families who were set to renew SNAP benefits in January for February, in order to ensure they receive February benefits. These families will be required to renew benefits in February. Those families will need to turn in an application in February to determine ongoing eligibility. Any new eligible applications received in January will receive January benefits but are at risk for not receiving a February benefit. The DFS eligibility staff will be working diligently to get as many cases processed as possible.
If a family is eligible for February benefits, they will receive their February monthly benefit on the following dates: Last name starting with letters A-D, Wednesday; E-K, Thursday; L-R, Friday; S-Z, Saturday.
DFS does not anticipate there will be any more SNAP funding available after the February issuance until the shutdown ends. The agency is encouraging people to donate funds, food or volunteer at local food banks and similar organizations that may see an increase of customers if the shutdown continues.
Contact a local DFS office by going to http://dfsweb.wyo.gov/home/contact-us.
Laramie Sunrise Rotary meeting today
The public is welcome to join Laramie Sunrise Rotary for their meeting at 6:45 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Laramie, 204 S. 30th St. The presenter will be Phillip Christensen, general manager of Tungsten Parts Wyoming, who will share more about the company and its growth and job opportunities. Join for breakfast and to learn more about the important role of manufacturing in Laramie. For more information go to www.facebook.com/LaramieSunriseRotary.
Tourism board meeting cancelled
The January meeting for the Albany County Tourism Board has been canceled. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held at 4 p.m. Feb. 11 at 210 E. Custer Street. Call 745-4195 for more information.
"Images of Black Wyoming" display on exhibit
“Images of Black Wyoming” is an exhibit in the Wyoming Gallery of the Centennial Complex, 2111 E. Willett Dr., that was curated by UW student Paige Emerich with a grant from the UW President’s Advisory Council on Minorities and Women’s Affairs. The exhibit represents a few of the noteworthy stories of African Americans who have been influential in the state of Wyoming. It will be on display through Feb. 28.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding café planned
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions about either class. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free Community Breastfeeding Café is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
McDaniel to speak at Albany County Historical Society meeting
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave. The public is invited to the free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Rodger Mc- Daniel, author of the recently published book “The Man in the Arena: The Life and Times of U.S. Senator Gale McGee.”
A professor of American history at the University of Wyoming from 1946-1958, McGee then became a U.S. senator for three terms from 1959-1977. Signed books will be available for purchase at the meeting at a discounted rate.
The author of four books, McDaniel has had a distinguished career as a Wyoming legislator, a practicing attorney, a mental health professional and a pastor. He resides in Laramie.
Voter alliance to meet today
The Progressive Voter Alliance will meet at 7 p.m. today at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Please come to PVA and share your message for two minutes and learn what is happening in our community and how you can get involved. The two featured speakers will be Sharon Kubichek and Tony Hoch.
Kubichek will talk about the NAMI semester-long class for families living with mental illness, and Hoch will give us an update on the Pilot Hill Land Purchase project.
Commissioners to meet today
The Albany County Commission regular meeting is set for 9:30 a.m. today in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
LHS hosting wellness fair
A Wellness Fair is coming up from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie High School Commons, 1710 Boulder Drive. The fair is free to the public.
There will be several vendors to talk about children’s nutrition, healthy cooking options, fitness tips for children and adults, gardening in Laramie, chiropractic care, massage therapy care, proper sitting for physical health and the health benefits of vitamins.
There will also be a table for the Backpack Program and Taste 4, which is the new lunch menu now being served at the high school.
ACPL board to meet Wednesday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the library meeting room, 310 S. Eighth St. There will be a period for public comment at the beginning of the meeting. Topics on the agenda include the 2019 Salary Survey and the Security Camera Policy. Call 721-2580 or email info@acplwy.org for more information.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting set for Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Come on in the southeast entrance off the patio.
Book group meeting time changes
The Second Story Book Group will meet on a different day this month due to Valentine’s Day. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 12 at Night Heron Books, 107 E. Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss “Behind the Carbon Curtain: The Energy Industry, Political Censorship and Free Speech” by Jeffrey Lockwood .
Lockwood will attend the meeting.
The Second Story Book Group usually meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for March is “Garden Spells” by Sarah Addison Allen. All are welcome to attend.
Laramie Public Art Coalition announces call for video art submissions
The Laramie Public Art Coalition has put out a call for local artists to submit videos or moving images that will be part of a temporary video projection at the end of February. The coalition will use a mobile projection unit housed in a teardrop trailer called TOPO-X. The theme of the projection is “Projecting: Place,” and the coalition is open to broad interpretations, according to a news release. The first place entry will receive $250, second place $150 and third place $100. The submission deadline is Feb. 11 and the winners will be announced Feb. 18. The projection will take place from dusk-11 p.m. Feb. 28-March 2 in the parking lot of the Laramie Area Visitor Center, 210 Custer. Videos should be five minutes or shorter and able to be looped. Send submissions to LPACsubmissions@gmail.com. Go to laramiepublicart.org for complete rules.
