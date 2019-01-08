Corrections
ACGS to meet today
Often, it is not clear how our ancestors who homesteaded actually received their land.
“DNA Rights and Wrongs: The Ethical Side of Testing”, a webinar presented by Judy G. Russell, J.D., set for 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Relief Society Room of the LDS Church, 3311 Hayford Ave. Presented by ACGS President Robert Zemanek, this program will guide you to where and how to find those answers. He will focus on what and why homesteaders were required to do by the government. Major land laws will be covered, with the Homestead Act in more detail. Many different descriptions are found in the government records, and it makes one wonder exactly who was sitting on the bench outside the land office waiting to “help” our ancestor. ACGS meetings are free and open to the public. Contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881 for more information.
Laramie Young Professionals luncheon rescheduled
The Laramie Young Professionals monthly luncheon meeting is from noon-1 p.m. today at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery, 201 Custer St. Dr. David Milam of Spine & Injury Clinic and Altitude Fitness is the guest.
Planning and zoning to meet Wednesday
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
Women’s club to host potluck Friday
The Laramie Woman’s Club will be having their monthly meeting Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. The luncheon is a pot luck format. Bring a dish or pay at the door. The speaker will be Ava O’Hollearn from Family Promise of Albany County. RSVP and information can be obtained from Janine Kropf at janinekropf@yahoo.com.
Tickets are now on sale for the Laramie Woman’s Club’s Annual Bunco Party to be held at the Eppson Center for Seniors on Sunday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and play begins at 1:30 p.m. Appetizers, abundant wine and door prizes will be up for the taking.
Tickets are $20 per person and net proceeds will go to “School Success” — a kind and gentle way of identifying approximately 60 homeless students in Laramie’s middle and high schools. Funds are used for school supplies, food, clothing, sports equipment, immunizations and many other basic needs.
Call Lynda Hidalgo at 307-760-7260 no later than Feb. 4 for “Will Call” tickets that must be paid in advance.
McDaniel to speak at Albany County Historical Society meeting
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting Jan. 15 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 E. University Ave. The public is invited to the free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Rodger McDaniel, author of the recently published book “The Man in the Arena: The Life and Times of U.S. Senator Gale McGee.”
A professor of American history at the University of Wyoming from 1946-1958, McGee then became a U.S. senator for three terms from 1959-1977. Signed books will be available for purchase at the meeting at a discounted rate.
The author of four books, McDaniel has had a distinguished career as a Wyoming legislator, a practicing attorney, a mental health professional and a pastor. He resides in Laramie.
United Way short of fundraising goal
With just over one month to go and most donations accounted for, the annual fund drive of the United Way of Albany County is about $15,000 short of the $500,000 goal. Campaign Co-Chair Mike Peck said he’s confident the goal can be met before the campaign wraps up.
The United Way of Albany County is a nonprofit organization that raises and distributes funds to 17 agencies in the Laramie area. Current United Way agencies are the American Red Cross, ARK Regional Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Developmental Preschool and Daycare, The Downtown Clinic, Eppson Center for Seniors, Hospice of Laramie, Interfaith Good-Samaritan, Laramie Head Start, Laramie Reproductive Health, Laramie Soup Kitchen, Laramie Youth Crisis Center, My Front Door, Peak Wellness Center, SAFE Project, Wyoming 2-1-1, Family Promise of Albany County.
The United Way campaign runs from mid-September through early February. Donations can be sent to United Way of Albany County, 710 E. Garfield St., Suite 240, Laramie, Wyoming, 82070. Call 307-745-8643 or go to https://unitedwayalbanycounty.org for more information.
How to submit to Local Briefs
