Citizens’ Climate Lobby meeting set for Wednesday
Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan grassroots organization working to generate political will to address climate change. Specifically, CCL supports a legislative proposal entitled Carbon Fee and Dividend. The Laramie Citizens’ Climate Lobby monthly meeting is at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St., just north of Harney Street and on the east side of 15th Street. Come on in the southeast entrance off the patio.
Local studio celebrating 2nd anniversary
A community pottery studio under the Laramie Plains Civic Center is hosting a free open house and birthday party to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the studio being open. 7th Street Studios will celebrate from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 19 and there will be free sweets with coffee and teas. All are welcome.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Local hockey to face Sheridan, Park County, Pinedale, Douglas teams
This weekend’s Laramie Outlaws Hockey schedule is as follow:
TODAY
n 12UA vs. Sheridan Hawks is at 9 a.m.
n 14U vs. Park County Ice Cats is at 10:30 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 5:15 p.m.
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 6:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
n 14U vs. Pinedale Glaciers is at 8:00 a.m.
n 10UB vs. Douglas Ice Cats is at 9:45 a.m.
All games are free to the public and hosted at the Laramie Ice & Event Center, 3510 Garfield St.
Side Show Curiosities and Oddities Ballet coming to Gryphon
Side Show Curiosities/Oddities Ballet is a rich, dreamy tale of theatrical enchantment and thwarted love. Originally conceived and choreographed, you will be compelled by the behind the scenes side show world itself — a strikingly beautiful world, in spite of its darkness. Through the movements of the characters in this sparklingly realized alternative reality, explore the relationship between fate and freedom. “Side Show” poses the question about the essential connection between fantasy and reality.
A performance is planned for 7-9 p.m. today at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Admission is $15-$20. Contact Kathy Vreeland at director@reformationdance.com or 307-214-0198 or go to https://reformationdance.com/about-reformation-dance-company for more information.
Local judge to speak at UU service
“Justice, Equity and Compassion…Reaching Fair and Just Criminal Sentencing Decisions” is the topic for this Sunday’s service by Judge Tori R.A Kricken, who will speak at 10 a.m. at the Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St. Participants are invited to stay for coffee and conversation afterward.
How to submit to Local Briefs
If you have a Local Brief you'd like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com, bring it to the office at 320 Grand Ave. or fax it to 721-2973. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words.
