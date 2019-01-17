Corrections
Age of ski area victim released; name still withheld
Although the name of the young male who died after colliding with a tree while skiing at the Snowy Range Ski Area Sunday has yet to be released, Albany County Undersheriff Josh Debree confirmed Wednesday he was 14 years old. Debree was unable to comment as to whether the teen was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
Boomerang working on invoicing issue
We are currently experiencing an issue with our newspaper subscriber invoicing system. It has came to our attention that subscriber invoices have not been getting mailed out. We value you as a customer and thank you for your patience as we get this matter resolved. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact our office at 307-742-2176.
UW Planetarium to host viewing of total lunar eclipse
The University of Wyoming community and the public can view a rare treat — a total lunar eclipse — from the rooftop of the UW Physical Sciences Building. The rooftop will open at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, with the viewing from 9:45-10:45 p.m. Rooftop capacity is 25 at any one time.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the full moon moves behind and into the shadow of the Earth. Because the light from the sun passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, the moon appears red during a total lunar eclipse, leading to the name “Blood Moon.”
“Lunar eclipses are pretty rare, but not as rare as seeing a total solar eclipse like the one we saw in August 2017,” says Samantha Ogden, coordinator of the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium, which is hosting the event. “The Earth’s shadow is much larger than the moon’s shadow, which means that lunar eclipses are easier to see on the Earth than a solar eclipse. But they are still an incredible sight. We will not see another lunar eclipse in Wyoming until 2021.”
To access the roof, enter the southwest doors of the Physical Sciences Building and ascend the stairs in the southwest corner of the building. Participants are encouraged to bring coats, hats, gloves, blankets and anything else that will keep them warm, as temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-20s.
Call Ogden at 766-6506 or email smarqua1@uwyo.edu for more information.
County offices to close for holiday
All Albany County Office’s will be closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Day/Equality Day. The office will resume regular work hours Tuesday.
Albany County Bereaved Parents to meet Tuesday
Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 100 S. Sixth St. in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
Call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group.
Conservation district board to meet
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular Board of Directors meeting is at noon Wednesday at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. Call 721-0072 for more information.
Two food commodities planned for next week
Interfaith-Good Samaritan will host two food commodities next week. The monthly version will be from 1-3 p.m. today in the Laramie Plains Civic Center South Gym, 710 Garfield St.
The Food Bank of the Rockies will also have a Mobile Commodities from 1-3 p.m. Friday at Econo-Lodge, 1370 N. McCue St.
Izaak Walton meeting planned for today
The next Izaak Walton meeting is slated for 7 p.m. today at Laramie Fire Station No, 2, 1558 N. 23rd St. The program this month, entitled “Who eats what in Wyoming streams? Using stable isotopes to construct food webs and inform fish conservation,” is presented by Bryan Maitland, a doctoral student at the University of Wyoming. Call George Janack at 399-7640 for more information.
ACM Business After Hours set for today
A Business After Hours event for Anton Collins Mitchell LLP is planned for 5:30-7 p.m. today at 505 S. Third St., Suite 100.
TechTalk Laramie to meet in new location
TechTalk Laramie, a local meetup for technology enthusiasts, is meeting from 6-8 p.m. today in a different location, the Wyoming Technology Business Center at 1938 Harney St.
Join Carter Parks for a series of demonstrations of fun things you can do with Software Defined Radio. We’ll be focusing on the RTL2832U chipset which has almost singlehandedly inspired the SDR hobby with its very affordable and accessible $20 SDR dongles which allow you to begin exploring all the RF around us.
Notice the deviation from our normal speaker venue. We’ll be at the WTBC so it’s easier for us to play with antennas. If all goes well we’ll try to listen to some satellites, airplanes, key fobs, radio stations (both near and far) and see really how much RF is around us and how easy it is to decode.
Bring money for pizza. Find TechTalk Laramie at www.meetup.com for more information.
Albany County CattleWomen meeting scheduled for Friday
The Albany County CattleWomen will have their monthly meeting at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. A beef meal will be served for $10.
Women interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef are welcome to join. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third-grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization.
Call Betty Wortman at 721-5031 for more information.
