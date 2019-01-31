The Alibi will be dedicating the profits from a Quiz For A Cause evening at 7 p.m. on Thursday January 31. There will be a cash prize! Hilarious competition, good food and get there early if you want a seat! They did a bingo night for LAWS on the 20th, and again on Jan. 27; LAWS benefitted from 10% of the profits of both events--very helpful in defraying the cost of all those rescue barn kitties! The merchants of Laramie certainly are very generous with their time and money. LAWS was the beneficiary in January, and there will be a different one each month, so keep an eye out for those events.
This week’s tip to pet owners: your pet has a fur coat, but not all fur coats are rated to perform below 50 degrees Fahrenheit! A 130-lb malemute or husky can withstand being outside in temperatures to below zero, of course with a snug dog house available for extra cold or for windy days or nights. A retriever doesn’t have that kind of coat, and even the hairiest Pomeranian will freeze. Remember also that puppies, any dog under 1 year, cannot necessarily regulate its body temperature as well as a mature animal, and a senior pet may have the same trouble, just as do human babies and seniors. So be kind and make sure there is snug, windproof shelter, and make sure to feed a bit extra if your dog is out in the cold a large part of each day. Check paws, as they can suffer from ice and snow matting in between the toes. Consult your vet as always.
If you need some help with straw, extra food, or anything else for your pet’s well being, email us at LAWS, we may well have access to some help for you; everyone needs some help at some time, and the trick is to know when.
