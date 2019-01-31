Walk with a Doc set for Sunday
The next Walk with a Doc event is slated for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the University of Wyoming Fieldhouse.
Dr. Kyle Patrick De Young, Ph.D., will be speaking on “Understanding what Controls Sleep: The Basics of Behavioral Sleep Medicine.”
IMH Prime Time to return Monday
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Prime Time will resume Monday.
The speaker for February will be Helene Neville, cancer survivor and elite athlete. This event is open to anyone.
Prime Time serves lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation starting around 11:45 a.m.
Nutrition classes, breasfeeding events scheduled for Februrary
Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are planned for 4 p.m. Feb. 12 and noon Feb. 20 at the Albany County WIC clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a Free Breastfeeding Class is open to all pregnant women at 10 a.m. Feb. 20 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A Free Community Breastfeeding Café is set for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Feb. 19 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point, and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks will be provided, and young children are welcome. This event is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
The Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is scheduled for 12:15-1 p.m. Feb. 11 at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
