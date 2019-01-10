Natural health expert to discuss skin cancer
Avoiding the Slice and Dice Removal of Skin Cancer: 3 Natural Approaches to Reducing Your Skin Cancer Risk So You Can Avoid Future Surgery is planned for 5:30 p.m. today in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in Reynolds Crossing
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the speaker.
Does it feel like every time you go to the dermatologist, they have to freeze or cut something out?
Are you following all of the recommendations for preventing skin cancer, but new spots keep popping up?
Do you worry about a little spot turning into a potentially face disfiguring surgery?
It is estimated that 9,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Skin cancer is something that affects many of us at some point in our lives. In addition to standard skin cancer prevention, there are several well researched natural options that can help reduce your future risk of skin cancer.
In this talk you will learn about:
n Supplements that have been shown to reduce skin cancer risk so that you won’t need so many skin cancer procedures.
n Healing your skin from past sun exposure.
n How it is never too late to start reducing your skin cancer risk.
LHS hosting wellness fair
A Wellness Fair is coming up from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Laramie High School Commons, 1710 Boulder Drive. The fair is free to the public.
There will be several vendors to talk about children’s nutrition, healthy cooking options, fitness tips for children and adults, gardening in Laramie, chiropractic care, massage therapy care, proper sitting for physical health and the health benefits of vitamins.
There will also be a table for the Backpack Program and Taste 4, which is the new lunch menu now being served at the high school.
Nutrition class, breastfeeding events planned for January
A Cent$ible Nutrition Class for WIC clients is planned for noon Wednesday at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Also, a free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for scheduling or questions about either class. This institution is an equal-opportunity provider.
A free Community Breastfeeding Café is scheduled for 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Participants can drop in at any point and the café is open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding Milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is slated for 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room, 255 N. 30th St. The meeting is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
IMH Prime Time to return in February
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Prime Time will resume Feb. 4.
The speaker for February will be Helene Neville, cancer survivor and elite athlete. This event is open to anyone.
Prime Time serves lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation starting around 11:45 a.m.
