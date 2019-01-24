IMH Prime Time to return in February
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital Foundation Prime Time will resume Feb. 4.
The speaker for February will be Helene Neville, cancer survivor and elite athlete. This event is open to anyone.
Prime Time serves lunch at 11:30 a.m., with a presentation starting around 11:45 a.m.
