The Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee voted Thursday to keep a bill alive that would privatize the operations of the University of Wyoming’s Family Medicine clinics in Cheyenne and Casper.
The committee voted to move forward with the bill, though outgoing chairman Sen. Bruce Burns, R-Sheridan, opted not to have a final decision on sponsorship before the session, noting he expects “a number of amendments.”
David Jones, interim dean for the College of Health Sciences, said the university hasn’t finalized its vision for the future of the clinics.
“We’re still not at a point where we have an idea of how we’re moving forward with regard to the administrative structure of the residencies and the affiliated clinics,” he said.
Those clinics are common residency sites for UW medical students. After Gov. Matt Mead requested in 2012 the clinics reduce their reliance on the general fund, the clinics have received increased Medicaid-and Medicare-related reimbursements after becoming designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center.
The bill would allow UW to contract the day-to-day operations of the hospital to a private nonprofit while continuing to use state dollars to pay medical residents and the clinic’s faculty.
Clinic revenue is now expected to be $16.7 million during the 2019-2020 biennium, up from $10.7 million in the 2015-2016 biennium. With the increased federal reimbursements, clinic revenue is now 51 percent of the clinics’ budget. A third, smaller clinic, is operated in Laramie but it does not receive state or university funds.
Before earning the status as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the clinics earned about $150 in Medicaid reimbursement per visit. Now the clinics get about $350 per visit.
Meredith Asay, UW’s interim governmental relations director, said Thursday the continuation of that federal funding is “in trouble because of many structural issues.”
The increased reliance on federal requirements means more federal requirements, including having a community board. The clinics are currently overseen by the Educational Health Center of Wyoming.
However, federal auditors have threatened to cut off funding because that board doesn’t have significant control over the clinics’ budgeting or federal funds.
The proposed privatization would aim to retain that funding by handing over managerial control to the community board.
The bill leaves much of the contractual leeway up to UW, but would allow for the university to be paid some of the clinical funds “if everything goes well,” Legislative Service Office attorney Heather Jarvis said.
“They are forging new ground here and there’s a lot of flexibility as they’re trying to determine the parameters of this contract,” Jarvis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.