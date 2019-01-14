The Joint Appropriations Committee passed out of committee this week a bill that would partially privatize the residency clinics that the University of Wyoming runs in Casper and Cheyenne.
After Gov. Matt Mead requested in 2012 the clinics reduce their reliance on the general fund, they have received increased Medicaid-and Medicare-related reimbursements after becoming designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center. That status is, however, in jeopardy because of the managerial structure.
The bill would allow UW to contract the day-to-day operations of the hospital to a private nonprofit while continuing to use state dollars to pay medical residents and the clinic’s faculty.
Legislators on the committee did suggest the bill should allow for greater oversight from the Legislature or governor’s staff to ensure any privatization contract UW signs is favorable to the state.
Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, suggested a “purse-strings manager” outside of the university to make certain UW is getting “the best bang for the buck for our state dollars.”
When David Jones, interim dean for the College of Health Science, said clinic revenue currently helps to occasionally fund pay for the clinics’ faculty, Rep. Albert Sommers, R-Pinedale, suggested that under the new arrangement UW risks not having “that give-and-take unless you write that into the contract.”
Meredith Asay, governmental affairs director for UW, said more legislative oversight of the contract might be appropriate in the future, but the university currently needs “flexible legislation to help us get started with this process.”
Even after a contract is signed, Jones said UW plans to maintain strong oversight over clinic operations.
“We understand that there’s an accountability issue,” he said. “If these clinics are going to have the authority to spend the revenues and so on, we are putting things in place as to how they’re accountable to make sure they’re generating revenue to be able to sustain the clinics. We’re tracking the productivity of each of the medical providers — how many patients they’re seeing, what they’re billing, what we’re receiving from them and so on. But, so far, there has been a very positive uptick in clinic revenues.”
Clinic revenue is now expected to be $16.7 million during the 2019-2020 biennium, up from $10.7 million in the 2015-2016 biennium. With the increased federal reimbursements, clinic revenue is now 51 percent of the clinics’ budget. A third, smaller clinic, is operated in Laramie but it does not receive state or university funds.
Before earning the status as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the clinics earned about $150 in Medicaid reimbursement per visit. Now the clinics get about $350 per visit.
The increased reliance on federal requirements means more federal requirements, including having a community board. The clinics are currently overseen by the Educational Health Center of Wyoming.
However, federal auditors have threatened to cut off funding because that board doesn’t have significant control over the clinics’ budgeting or federal funds.
The proposed privatization would aim to retain that funding by handing over managerial control to the community board.
The clinics were originally created in the hope of bringing more doctors to Wyoming. However, the retention rates of the clinics’ residents have been a chronic disappointment to state leaders.
Because those UW clinic spots are filled by a national lottery system, they typically exclude Wyoming residents, who are more likely to practice in the state long-term.
During last 30 years, less than 40 percent of residents at the UW clinics subsequently practiced in Wyoming.
Only two members of JAC voted Wednesday not to move forward with the bill: Rep. Tom Walters, R-Cheyenne, and Rep. Andy Schwartz, D-Jackson.
Walters told the Laramie Boomerang the state money currently used on funding the residency clinics would be better spent on directly recruiting doctors with loan repayment programs and other incentives.
In the current biennium, $15.3 million from the state’s general fund is appropriated for residency programs.
“I’m starting to have concerns that the residency program isn’t really doing what we want them to do,” Walters said.
He described the program as the “worst in the country.”
“When you’re selected to come to Wyoming, it’s not an honor. It’s torture,” he said.
At Walters’s request, JAC amended the bill — already in its 12th version at the time — to remove the bill’s original mandate that “the University of Wyoming shall offer and provide, at the university, at other facilities, or both, an accredited family medicine residency program.”
Currently, Wyoming statutes don’t even acknowledge the existence of the residency programs.
Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, said it’s important for UW to maintain a residency program because the number medical school graduates already outstrips the number of residency positions available to accommodate them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.