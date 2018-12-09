Ivinson Memorial Hospital has increased its Women’s Health Clinic by adding two certified nurse midwives to its credentialed staff.
A more holistic approach to pregnancy, midwives help women with prenatal, labor, delivery and postpartum care to give a woman “a hands-on approach” to their pregnancy.
“Nurse midwives have a very relational involvement in the patient’s care,” said Elizabeth Rowe, one of the new certified nurse midwives at IMH. “We develop a really strong relationship and bond with our patients, so when it comes time to experience this life-altering event they are more prepared, and they feel safe.”
Rowe was a nurse for 17 years before going to midwifery school at the University of Colorado in Denver. She said she became passionate about midwifery after receiving care from a midwife while having her own children. After graduating from the certified nurse midwifery program, which is a graduate-level degree, she wanted to move to Laramie because she saw there weren’t any midwives in the city.
“I felt like it was a service that I could provide for women that would not only help them but help the hospital and the physicians that I work with,” Rowe said.
Like obstetricians or gynecologists, certified nurse midwives have advanced-level degrees to help a woman through childbirth. However, Rowe said midwives look at pregnancy more holistically, with emphasis on both emotional and physical support. This can include prenatal nutrition education, support in the delivery room during labor or helping a new mom learn to breastfeed.
“Pregnancy is not only a physical aspect; there are so many components to it,” Rowe said. “I think it’s important to address the person as a whole and look at all aspects of a women and her family. We also incorporate families and children and help them integrate the pregnancy into their family and integrate that baby into their family.”
Although midwives can be associated with unmedicated home or water births, Rowe said those are some misconceptions about the profession. She added while they do support women who want to have unmedicated births, over 94 percent of midwives practice in a hospital with OBGYNs nearby to help with potential complications, including cesarean sections and high-risk pregnancies.
Rowe said the collaboration between the independent physicians and midwives at IMH is unique.
“Midwives are trained on the physiologic birth,” Rowe said. “OBGYNs are trained in that but also looking at the pathological things that can happen in childbirth. If I see a deviation from the normal, then I am lucky to have my OBGYNs to turn to for collaboration.”
Esther Gilman-Kehrer, the other certified nurse midwife at IMH, agreed that collaboration was a vital component to IMH’s program.
“I’ve always worked with physicians,” Gilman-Kehrer said. “They’re always there when you need them, and this collaborative model is very positive for us as well as patients. I also think it’s positive for physicians; it leaves them to take care of the sick folks and the moms that need a higher level of care.”
Eight years ago, Gilman-Kehrer worked as the sole midwife at IMH but left to go get her doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Colorado. She said she was excited for the increased collaboration opportunities with another midwife in Laramie.
“I didn’t have a partner when I started here, and because of that I left probably prematurely” Gilman-Kehrer said. “Being able to have a partner and somebody that you can bounce things off of and get support from is critical to keeping a midwife in a community, and that is the biggest reason I wanted to come back.”
Gilman-Kehrer said she thought midwifery was an important way to create positive birthing experiences for women both nationally and in Laramie.
“It’s an important milestone in most women’s lives,” Gilman-Kehrer said. “If it’s not a positive experience, I think they carry that through their entire life. Our goal is to make this as positive experience as possible and an experience that they envisioned.”
Those interested in midwifery services can contact IMH’s Women’s Health Clinic, www.ivinsonhospital.org/womens-health.
