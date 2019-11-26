Laramie Interfaith needed 100 turkeys to fulfill holiday meal requests last week, and now its coffers are overflowing with frozen birds thanks to a generous community response.
“The response has been remarkable,” Executive Director Mike Vercauteren said.
He estimated the organization received about 700 turkeys in just a few days after putting the word out through the Boomerang and on social media. There were so many donations, he said, he didn’t even get an accurate count.
One woman purchased 100 turkeys from a local grocery store. A business in town bought another 50.
“I’m having a hard time finding a place to put all the turkeys,” he joked.
Most of the holiday food Interfaith collected during the past few weeks was distributed to about 450 families Saturday afternoon.
The organization also plans to do Christmas meal distribution Dec. 21. This time around, there should be plenty of turkeys.
“I’ll have enough for December too, which is awesome,” Vercauteren said.
Laramie Interfaith is also collecting other food items to put in its holiday meals, such as potatoes, stuffing, yams, hams and other vegetables.
“This is an awesome community. You’re so generous,” he said.
Laramie Interfaith, which recently moved to a new location at 712 Canby St., provides assistance to people who find themselves in emergency situations such as eviction, job loss, sickness or family separation.
Among its services, it distributes hundreds of pounds of food into the community every day.
