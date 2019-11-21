Laramie Interfaith needs about 100 frozen turkeys to complete Thanksgiving meals it will be handing out to more than 450 Laramie families Saturday.
Executive Director Mike Vercauteren said the organization made plans to provide groceries for about 350 Thanksgiving meals and was surprised at the number of people who requested one this year.
“The truth is, there are a lot more people that need help this year,” he said.
Thanksgiving meal distribution is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1517 Canby St.
Vercauteren said a food drive Saturday resulted in about 6,000 pounds of food donated by the community to put toward the holiday meal project.
“It was really amazing,” he said. “We broke a record through that generosity.”
However, because of the unexpectedly high number of people requesting a holiday meal, Vercauteren said Tuesday afternoon he was unsure if the organization was ready to donate enough meals to meet requests. Additional donations of money or other Thanksgiving foods, besides turkeys, would certainly be put to good use, he said.
Anything used to prepare a Thanksgiving meal is welcome, such as potatoes, green beans, cream of mushroom soup, pumpkin pie filling, stuffing and cranberries.
“It won’t be extra for long,” he said.
Laramie Interfaith, which recently moved to a new location at 712 Canby St., provides assistance to people who find themselves in emergency situations such as eviction, job loss, sickness or family separation.
Among its services, it distributes hundreds of pounds of food into the community every day.
A Christmas meal distribution is scheduled for Dec. 21, also from noon-4 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Vercauteren said Interfaith would need additional holiday food donations for that project.
“I want to give a big thank you to Laramie,” he said. “They’re awesome.”
