Fourth-grader Halle Georgi stood perfectly still, posed with one hand on her cowboy hat and one cowboy boot outstretched, as she waited for someone to push the button by her poster board. Once it’s pressed, she came to life as Phoebe Ann Moses, also known as famous sharpshooter Annie Oakley, to tell her story.
Friday morning, Georgi and each other fourth-grader at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School performed in Living Museum: Famous People in Wyoming History. The students became someone from the state’s history and presented about their lives and the impacts they made on the state. Called a living museum, students would sit still and present their story after their individual buttons are pressed, almost like a wax museum come to life.
“As we’ve been learning about the whole unit of Wyoming history, it was a way for them to pick someone they were interested in, research more and become that person,” said Jane Raulston, fourth grade teacher at Indian Paintbrush and creator of the event.
Every fourth-grade student in the state studies Wyoming history, including prominent places, events and historical figures like Butch Cassidy and Lakota tribe leader Crazy Horse. Then the fourth graders at Indian Paintbrush took it one step further and chose people they wanted to highlight for Friday’s event.
“Nellie Tayloe Ross really inspired me to go to bigger heights and to accomplish anything that no other woman has done,” said Alex Thelen, dressed as the state’s first and only female governor.
Georgi chose to become Oakley in part because of the way she would stand up for herself.
“I like her because she took care of her family, and she wasn’t afraid of anything,” Georgi said.
While many students researched famous Wyoming figures like Buffalo Bill or Chief Washakie, one student, Ava Krueger, chose her own great-great-grandmother, Ethel Bollens, who started a homestead in the state in the early 1900s.
“I think it’s cool because not very many people have a relative in Wyoming that they could research,” Krueger said. “I was so excited about it every day.”
In addition to researching online with her class, Krueger said she asked her grandparents for more information about her great-great-grandmother.
Fourth grade classes taught by Raulston, Rob Hamlin and Cari Warren participated, and Raulston said the students worked on their speeches for almost two weeks. She got the idea for the program after doing a similar program for fourth graders studying the American Revolutionary War when she was teaching at the Snowy Range Academy.
As part of the unit, students also took field trips to visit historical places in Albany County, including Fort Laramie.
Raulston said the best part was seeing how excited the students were about the project; one of her students, she said, asked if they could do similar projects every week. Both Thelen and Georgi said the research was their favorite part of the project, and Krueger said the whole project was fun from start to finish.
Parents, relatives, teachers, other classes and community members attended the event, and Raulston said the community and especially parents and guardians helped to make the event a success.
“It’s fun to see the whole community come together,” she said. “That’s what’s exciting for me as a teacher, to embrace the community and have everyone there supporting our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.