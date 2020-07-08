The campaign is underway for the first independent candidate for Albany County Commission in recent memory.
Klaus Halbsgut, the owner of Import Auto Repair on Snowy Range Road, ran for commission in 2018 as a Democrat. Halbsgut came out sixth of seven candidates, garnering 275 votes in that year’s August primary.
In that race, Halbsgut said he entered late and wasn’t sure what he was doing. But this time, running as an independent, Halbsgut said he feels he’s ready to better represent county residents independent of any party affiliation.
“With all the animosity in the country right now, I don’t want to be in one party or the other; I want to represent both sides,” Halbsgut said. “If you look at my campaign signs around town, they’re purple, and that’s for a reason. … I don’t want to be beholden to any party. I’m an American citizen and I want to do what’s best, or what I think is best, for the county. ”
To qualify to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, independent candidates must obtain signatures from not less than 2% of the total number of votes cast for Wyoming’s representative in Congress in the 2018 general election. With 14,515 ballots cast for congressional candidates in 2018, Halbsgut must submit a petition by Aug. 25 with 291 signatures from registered voters.
Among many reasons for running, Halbsgut said one of his top priorities is policy related to the Casper Aquifer. Specifically, Halbsgut said he’s concerned with septic systems that are contaminating the aquifer, raising its nitrate levels. Halbsgut said studies show the level of nitrates varies throughout the year — higher at times of year when the area receives less moisture that dilutes the contamination, exceeding Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality standards.
“I’ve come to the conclusion that the county’s mantra for the aquifer is, ‘The solution to pollution is dilution,’” Halbsgut said.
Halbsgut said he wants to do “whatever (he) can” to protect the aquifer, while also trying to balance property rights. But he said it would be more expensive for the community in the long run to have to clean up a contaminated aquifer than it would be to impede some development in the near-term with appropriate regulations.
“We need to think about these things in terms of being proactive rather than reactive,” Halbsgut said.
The concern about water also extends to Albany County’s rivers, pointing to a truck crash near Woods Landing in May 2019 that spilled water used in oil and gas production into Woods Creek, which flows into the Laramie River.
“We’ve got to get better at managing our water supply,” Halbsgut said.
Looking at Albany County’s economic future, Halbsgut said he’d like to see the commission do what it can to attract renewable energy development to the area.
“I would love to see Albany County become the renewable energy capital of Wyoming,” he said.
Controversy has surrounded a wind energy development proposal in Albany County recently as the ConnectGen Rail Tie Wind Project drew opposition of many locals. Around 60 landowners and county residents are being represented by Nicholas and Tangeman, LLC, a local law firm which put forward a proposal to the county planning board that would implement tough new regulations on wind energy development.
Halbsburg, however, is supportive of the project, saying it’s the direction the state and nation is going.
“It’s obvious what direction we need to go,” he said. “The ConnectGen project is very important to Albany County. It will bring in revenue we desperately need and hopefully can offset some of the budgetary shortfalls.”
The third and fourth legs of the economic development stool, Halbsgut said, are agriculture and recreation, both of which he’d like to support however he could as a commissioner amid the pandemic.
Public pressure has mounted on city and county government recently from protesters against police violence and racism to address their complaints about local law enforcement agencies. The Albany County Sheriff’s Office has been called on to fire Derek Colling, who as a deputy shot and killed Robbie Ramirez, who was unarmed and mentally ill, in November 2018. A grand jury declined to indict Colling, who is now a detective with the sheriff’s office.
Calls to fire Colling have been loud, but county commissioners continue emphasizing their hands are tied when it comes to telling Sheriff Dave O’Malley how to run his office.
Halbsgut said he understands the dilemma, and would leave it up to voters in 2022 when they have the opportunity to elect a new sheriff.
“Unless Mr. Colling resigns, I don’t know if there’s much the current sheriff can do about it,” he said.
Overall, Halbsgut said he thinks the sheriff’s office does a good job, but would be interested in conversations about how to move in a different direction. When it comes to the question of defunding the sheriff’s office, Halbsgut said that wouldn’t be an option.
“If you have a bad priest, you don’t get rid of religion, and if you have a bad teacher, you don’t get rid of education,” Halbsgut said. “If you have a couple of bad cops, you shouldn’t get rid of the police department.”
The primary election is Aug. 18. Republican incumbent Terri Jones will go up against political newcomer Robert “Bob” Kersey in the primary. As the only Democrat in the race, Sue Ibarra will coast to the Nov. 3 general election.
