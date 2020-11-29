A few days before Thanksgiving, 1997, his mother, Lesley, dropped our seventh grade son Ryan and some friends off at the Snowy Range Ski Area for the day. Before returning home she stopped in Centennial for some early Christmas shopping. While in the store heard an ambulance heading toward the Range. In an off-the-cuff remark, not imagining it could be true she said, “I sure hope they’re not going for my son.”
As she proceeded home and regained cell service, her phone buzzed: “Missed Call”. The Snowy Range message relayed from our daughter was, “Ryan was injured.”
Returning to Centennial on the way to the Range her imagined fears became real when she passed the ambulance now heading for Laramie. The true nightmare began when she was able to call the Snowy Range and heard them say, “Your son has been in an accident and is being taken to the hospital.”
Shouting prayers as she turned back, speeding to Laramie, she did not know that the ambulance had already stopped ahead on the highway for a fast transfer to a medivac helicopter and Ryan was going to Poudre Valley Hospital, Fort Collins.
Arriving at Ivinson Memorial Hospital, she was met by a concerned and compassionate employee. “Your son has been flown to Poudre Valley” and then in a calm voice but with words that sent chills up her spine, she asked, “Where is your husband, is there a way to contact your husband?” I was in the Sybille Canyon, out of reach and unaware of the unfolding drama.
Lesley was met by friends, one volunteering to drive her to Fort Collins and others staying at our house to meet me as soon as I got home. By the time I returned to neighbors crossing the street with worried looks and serious news, Lesley was in the ICU speaking with the neurologist.
“Mrs. Wangberg, your son has had a serious head injury from hitting a tree while skiing. He is stable but the next 24 hours are critical as we monitor brain swelling.”
By the next day the doctor had better news, but with a frightening postscript. “Mrs. Wangberg, I see twelve or thirteen head trauma cases like this every year and most do not survive, but there always seems to be one miracle. Your son is our miracle.”
While this story is about the miracle of our son’s survival, we want to celebrate the countless people who were there in his time of need. There were ski patrol members who arrived quickly on the scene to administer first aid, secure and transport him off the slope.
There were Snowy Range Ski personnel who made every effort to assist and contact our family. There was the ambulance and EMT’s remarkable response and turnaround and the amazing coordination to make a transfer from the highway to the medivac chopper. There were highway patrol and other law enforcement at hand to assist in the process.
The Ivinson Memorial Hospital staff acted with the highest professionalism and personal empathy, knowing a boy was likely to die and a mother and father to grieve. The doctors and nurses were heroic in saving a life and Poudre Valley staff mirrored the same care and professionalism as their Ivinson colleagues.
Teachers, coaches, friends, neighbors and family remained at his side throughout his recovery.
Ours is a story not only about our son and events that occurred more than 20 years ago, it is also a story for today. Some of the people who were there in 1997 have gone, some still remain, but everywhere we see first responders, medical professionals, law enforcement personnel, friends, neighbors, teachers, people throughout the community who answer the call.
But more than just acknowledge and thank them for their service and sacrifice, let us show our genuine respect by doing everything we can to do our part in this national time of need.
Ryan is now Sergeant Wangberg, Riverton, Wyoming Police Department, proud to be among the larger community of people dedicated to helping others.
