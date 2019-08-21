Patients of Ivinson Memorial Hospital will have an even easier time accessing their medical records come Saturday morning when the hospital rolls out its new electronic health record system, Epic.
“It is the leading provider of electronic health records in the country,” said Sagan Wheeler, manager of marketing and physician recruitment.
The system will allow patients to access medical records for any UCHealth hospital or affiliate, including IMH. Wheeler said “the coordination of care” between patients and doctors or specialists in different hospitals is a huge reason IMH decided to make the switch to Epic.
“I think all the benefits that came with Epic were huge for us,” she said. “They’re going to be able to log into their portal and see both the stuff that’s happening in Colorado through a specialist or the stuff that’s happening here.”
Beyond the ability to see records from multiple UCHealth hospitals in one place, Wheeler said the portal allows patients to access a variety of details within their records, and patients even have the ability to message their doctor directly with questions or concerns as well as a way to see “up-to-date results, whether that’s for imaging or lab.”
“All of the information is really succinct,” Wheeler said. “You’re going to have one place to go and everything that you need is going to be there as a patient.”
Patients can also see aftercare instructions, make appointments, receive appointment reminders and more with the new Epic system. The new portal, called My Health Connection, is even accessible through the UCHealth app, available for download on both Apple and Android devices.
The new portal does require a patient photo to help providers ensure they can accurately identify patients as well as reducing chances for insurance fraud due to identity theft and misrepresentation, according to IMH’s Frequently Asked Questions guide the hospital compiled for the transition.
Patients will need to bring a valid driver’s license or another form of identification to their next appointment after Saturday’s rollout for the new portal system as well.
All medical record information gathered before Saturday will still be available for patients to access via IMH’s website, imhpatientportal.com, until late 2020. After that, they will still be available through the Medical Records office at IMH.
Patients may see multiple bills for services completed before and after Saturday’s transition, as services after the introduction of Epic will be billed separately. Patients can continue using the Bill Pay tab on IMH’s website to pay bills. The ability to pay bills directly in My Health Connection for services completed after Saturday is coming soon.
