Finding a lump or other changes to breast tissue early through a routine mammogram or other imaging services can make a difference in treatment, recovery and more.
The new Hologic 2D/3D mammogram machine at Ivinson Memorial Hospital has technology that allows doctors to look at the breast tissue layer by layer, reducing unnecessary callbacks by 40%, according to the IMH website.
The machine can identify 41% more invasive cancers up to 15 months earlier than a traditional machine.
Beyond the mammograms, the Breast Imaging Center offers diagnostic ultrasounds, lumpectomy imaging guidance, ultrasound-guided breast core biopsy and breast MRI.
Although mammograms can detect cancers before they grow into tumors, self-checks are also a vital part of early detection; Johns Hopkins Medical Center states 40% of diagnosed breast cancers are detected by women who feel a lump.
Each month women of all ages should perform self-exams either in the shower, in front of a mirror or lying down. Women should check both breasts and the armpit area with each self-exam to feel for any unusual lumps or changes.
Women in their 20s and 30s should also consider routine mammograms, especially if there is a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, according to Planned Parenthood.
