Ivinson Memorial Hospital was recently awarded a 2019 Wyoming Hospital Quality Excellence Award from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health for its commitment to improving patient care.
The Montana-based nonprofit, which focuses on quality improvement initiatives for health care providers, required potential honorees like IMH to meet six “quality goals” to be eligible for the award, including antibiotic stewardship, patient and family engagement activities, care coordination elements and leadership qualities.
Considering the criteria covered areas the hospital has been working to improve already, Nicole Rooney, IMH’s chief nursing officer, said it was “really nice to be acknowledged for the work that our team has been doing.”
“Knowing that our front-line staff and our customers — meaning our patients and their families and visitors — were really at the forefront of that work, it’s just really nice to see that trend,” Rooney said.
Recently, IMH has implemented different pillar teams to address improvements in areas of care — including a financing our future pillar team and a clinical excellence pillar team — each of which are comprised of both clinical and nonclinical staff members.
“They come up with ideas on how to make improvements,” Rooney said. “A lot of them actually take either quality metrics that we know we need to make improvements on or take the voice of the customer and come up with ideas.”
One example of a pillar team in action, Rooney said, was when the coordination of care team pulled patient survey data for the past two years and saw a trend where patient feedback noted, “it’s really difficult to get around our hospital.”
Noting much of the trouble can stem from the hospital’s numerous entrances on multiple levels of the building, the team worked on an entrance numbering system to help patients and visitors park more effectively, resulting in better access to the department they need.
“Our goal was that if we at least started people at the right entrance, it would minimize the number of steps that they would have to take and they would at least know where to start,” Rooney said.
The same group also created mall-like maps at each hospital entrance, which shows where the viewer is located relative to the floorplans of each level.
Another group featuring IMH nursing, radiology and lab staff is working to come up “with ways to improve how we treat patients who come to the ER with sepsis,” Rooney said. A potentially life-threatening condition caused by a body’s reaction to an infection, the team is working to ensure sepsis patients get the best care.
“Making it work within our processes to find safe and effective care is really important to us,” Rooney said.
The hospital has received a lower-tiered award from the same nonprofit in the past, but Rooney said it’s the first time winning the Hospital Quality Excellence Award. Heavy consideration of feedback from hospital staff and patient surveys “is really what pushed us to receive this award this year,” she added.
“We always have ways that we can improve, but we strive every day to make small improvements to continue to impact clinical care and patient satisfaction and really using the voice of the patient and the voice of our employees to make those improvements,” Rooney said.
Although IMH has used patient feedback and staff engagement to fuel improvements in the past, Rooney said it’s something the hospital has “definitely stepped up and tried to do more of in the last 2-3 years.”
Eight other cities in Wyoming also received the award, including Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Campbell County Health in Gillette, Washakie Medical Center in Worland, Cody Regional Health in Cody and Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.