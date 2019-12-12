Although Laramie no longer has a “life flight” company locally based to bring patients in need of critical care from Ivinson Memorial Hospital to other hospitals in the region, that doesn’t mean people won’t be transported by air when they need it.
IMH doesn’t have specialized physicians like neurologists or the capacity to care for patients with certain life-threatening injuries, for example, from a bad crash on Interstate 80 or a hunting accident.
IMH Emergency Department manager Erin Rumsey said the hospital often must transfer those patients to other hospitals in the region; the hospital performs around 1-3 transfers every day.
“We have a good system in place to be able to get them out of here in a timely manner, and I think it shows we’ve been doing this for a long time,” Rumsey said. “A flight company, although it’s wonderful to have in town, doesn’t prohibit us from getting our patients to where they need to be.”
For at least the last 13 years while Rumsey has worked at IMH, the hospital has worked closely with local and regional partners to ensure patients get the care they need, even if it’s at another hospital in the region.
Once the emergency room physician determines the patient needs a level of care that IMH can’t provide, hospital staff gets to work calling the next closest hospitals in Cheyenne or Fort Collins.
“The ultimate goal is to get the patient to the place they need to be in the quickest amount of time,” Rumsey said. “It’s really dependent on each patient, each day, the weather, services available — it’s almost a puzzle every time we transfer a patient.”
Not only does the staff have to find a hospital that can provide the appropriate level of care, but also one with enough bed space and staffing levels before confirming the transfer. Patient preference is also considered, especially if they’re already being cared for by a specialist in another hospital.
Beyond finding the right hospital for the transfer, hospital staff also determines whether the patient must be transferred via air or ground.
“Going by air would be your more critical patients — patients who are critically ill who are requiring multiple lifesaving interventions,” Rumsey said. “They’re intubated, they require more monitoring, more medication drips. So, it really depends on the severity of the patient.”
Coordinating which helicopter company can get to Laramie also involves a lot of communication. When Laramie had its own company, they were the go-to call. Typically, IMH looks to whatever companies are closest, which are now out of Cheyenne or Fort Collins.
IMH’s unit secretaries, Rumsey said, are in constant communication with the ER physician and the flight crews and are “the air traffic controller, really,” for the transfer process.
If the helicopter companies around the region are unable to fly to Laramie because of the weather or because they’re busy on other calls, staff from the Laramie Fire Department will perform the inter-facility transfers via ground transport.
LFD emergency medical services division chief Michael Hotchkiss said Laramie’s EMS service averages about one transfer a day from IMH to hospitals in Cheyenne, Fort Collins, Loveland or even Denver.
“Transfers do impact our staffing levels because it averages five hours to complete the call,” Hotchkiss told the Boomerang Wednesday. “To reduce staffing impacts and to keep more firefighters available to respond to 911 calls, we have hired part-time EMTs, paramedics and ambulance drivers to assist with inter-facility transfers.”
He added the program has been in place for about a year with “extremely beneficial” results.
If LFD’s staffing can’t handle the transfer, IMH will send a nurse along for the flight or drive. Rumsey said it takes careful collaboration between the hospitals, flight companies and fire departments to make the transfer successful while minimizing staff impact in Laramie. Luckily, they’ve had over a decade to perfect the process.
Sometimes patients are also transferred via ground transport to avoid the more expensive costs associated with a helicopter transfer.
“If the patient is stable enough that they can go without having to have special monitoring or oxygen or those kinds of things, and they have somebody that can safely drive them, then absolutely we give them that option,” Rumsey added.
