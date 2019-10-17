Almost every other year since 2008, many community members have gone to Ivinson Memorial Hospital one night to get a haircut.
Not an ordinary trim, as the dozens of ponytails-worth of hair will go to the Wigs for Kids nonprofit, which donates wigs to children in need.
IMH hosted the latest Wigs for Kids event Wednesday evening in the West Atrium, with dozens arriving for a haircut just as it started around 6 p.m.
“We’ve cut, in this whole ordeal, probably 225 feet of hair,” said IMH Chaplain Rhett Ivey, who coordinated the event. “That’s a lot of hair.”
Wigs for Kids, founded by Jeffrey Hall in 1981, gives children free custom wigs after they’ve lost their hair from severe burns, going through chemotherapy, radiation therapy or from autoimmune diseases like alopecia.
Ivey said he got the inspiration to host the event in Wyoming after meeting a young girl with alopecia while on vacation at the Outer Banks in North Carolina.
“We thought, ‘Well, what can we do when we get back to Wyoming?’” he said. “And that’s when I discovered the Wigs for Kids.”
The event sees an average of 40-45 participants each time, and many of the hair donors over the years return to donate again. Ivey said that’s one of the reasons they choose to host it every other year, to give people the chance to grow their hair long again.
Wigs for Kids prefers donations of 12 inches or more of hair to make the wigs, but the nonprofit does accept smaller donations to sell for additional funds. The funds are used to help pay for the expensive hairpieces because Wigs for Kids does not charge the children or families who receive them.
Donors can also raise money for IMH’s Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center, and Ivey said over the course of the event, donors have raised almost $5,500.
“They use that money to buy camisoles, hairpieces, that sort of thing,” Ivey said. “It’s all for this region; it’s not only the community but the whole region that gets serviced at the cancer center.”
Palatium Hair Studio, located downtown, has been providing the haircuts for each of the Laramie events. Beyond just snipping the ponytail, Ivey noted the salon even shapes up the haircut so donors “don’t have to go back to work tomorrow with a big gap in the back of their head.”
“We’re happy for that,” he said.
Additionally, Palatium donated free haircuts to raffle winners, to the person who donated the most inches of hair and to the person who raised the most money for the charity.
Each person who volunteered for a haircut received a raffle ticket, and prizes included not only the haircuts but also a free shirt.
Wigs for Kids accepts donations via mail as well, with instructions listed at www.wigsforkids.org/donate-your-hair.
