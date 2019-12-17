The Laramie Ice & Event Center’s summer roller skating offerings will be a little more robust after a recent donation of approximately $20,000 in roller skates, inline skates and spare parts.
The Poledna family — including Dale Poledna, Dale Poledna Jr., Lisa Poledna and Jill Edwards — reached out to the city this fall to donate skates and parts leftover from their former business, Skyline Skates.
Estimates show about 450 skates were donated, ranging in price from $30-$50 depending on skate age and condition. Additionally, city staff estimates about $2,000 in spare parts and repair equipment were included with the donation.
Recreation Supervisor Devin Stalder said ice center staff members are currently sorting through the 60-plus large boxes comprising the donation, hoping to have them sorted by the end of January at the earliest.
“We got so much stuff,” he said. “It was from brand new skates to skates that were all-metal, look like they were from 1940’s clamp-on-to-boots kind of skates. There’s a lot that we’re sorting through right now.”
Stalder said the ice center had 300 roller skates already, and the donation should add approximately 200 skates to their stock once staff has finished sorting through the donation. The remaining donated skates not used for rentals will be donated again or used in other ways, like in giveaways.
“We’re not 100% positive where those numbers will be when we’re finished getting through these,” he said. “We have some cool ideas we’ve had presented to us on how we might be able to get rid of some of the skates that might not be up to the standard that we need for our rentals.”
Not quite as robust as the ice center’s winter skating offerings, Stalder said staff has been working to reconfigure the summer skating program in recent years.
Beyond skate availability, one limitation is the ice center is often rented for private events throughout the summer.
“We went from four years ago we’d have 12 open weekends over the summer to one or two now just with everything we have booking up,” Stalder said.
Because of the private rentals, public roller-skating times will likely be scheduled on weeknights and weekdays throughout the summer season. Stalder said they’re still adjusting the proposed schedule to determine the most optimal public skate times.
“We’re obviously going to try to be a little more diligent about it this year, trying to get some more roller skating times,” he said.
The new skates will also help the center have more offerings when many similar-aged children, like for a birthday party, try to rent skates at once.
Stalder added the roller skates tend to be more popular in the “shoulder months” like April through June when the ice is removed from the ice center but the weather isn’t quite as ideal for families to want to play outside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.