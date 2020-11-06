Democrat Sue Ibarra was confirmed Wednesday evening as the winner of the race for a seat on the Albany County Board of Commissioners after a recount was conducted Wednesday.
Ibarra received 8,277 votes, or 44.2%, to 8,218 and 43.8% for incumbent Republican Terri Jones, and 1,502 and 8% for Independent Klaus Halbsgut.
Halbsgut picked up two more votes and Jones picked three additional votes during the recount. Those votes had initially been counted among the 695 under-votes, according to Albany County Clerk Jackie Gonzales.
The recount was triggered when Tuesday-night results showed Ibarra with a 62-vote lead over Jones, for a margin of less than 1% of the votes case for Ibarra.
Gonzales said all ballots cast, totaling more than 18,000, were run through a digital counting machine, which took more than 10 hours. Ibarra and Jones were both invited to the process, and Ibarra did stop by the courthouse.
Gonzales said machines used at polling places could have slight differences in sensitivity, altering the result by a handful of votes. The machines are routinely stopped and blown out to remove debris that could obstruct the counting process.
“When you run 18,000 ballots through a counter, there is the possibility of getting little paper fibers,” she said. “A little speck could have allowed the change that we saw, but the outcome remains the same.”
Ibarra praised Gonzales for her work and said she never doubted the outcome of the recount.
“They’ve always done such a great job in the elections, and we’re lucky to have such an experienced group of people,” she said.
The Albany County canvassing board is scheduled to meet Friday to review and certify the results, including accepting provisional ballots.
Ibarra joins Democrat Pete Gosar on the commission, giving Democrats a 2-to-1 majority over Republican Heber Richardson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.