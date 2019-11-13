High winds on I-80 delayed delivery of this morning's edition of the Laramie Boomerang.
I-80 was closed last night by the high winds, delaying arrival of the newspapers from Cheyenne, where the newspapers are printed.
Newspapers should arrive in Laramie around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and will be delivered shortly thereafter.
We appreciate our readers' patience.
