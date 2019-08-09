The University of Wyoming Housing Task Force — consisting of legislators, university officials and Laramie Mayor Joe Shumway — voted unanimously Wednesday to recommend UW “proceed immediately” with the demolition of Wyoming Hall and any other “necessary demolition work” required to begin constructing new dormitories on the southeast corner of Lewis and 15th streets.
The planned construction of dorms along the west side of 15th Street, which includes converting the parking lot east of the Wyoming Union into a green space, will eliminate more than 400 parking spaces on campus.
To replace that lost parking, the task force voted to recommend UW “proceed with a parking facility” on the site of a parking lot between Grand Avenue and Ivinson Street, directly south of Old Main.
The recommendation, based on a motion from Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, also suggests UW officials should explore the possibility of relocating UW’s police station to that parking garage.
“We think it’s an ideal location for campus,” Nicholas said.
The task force also wants UW to explore options for more ground-level parking on the perimeter of campus.
The UW Housing Task Force, convened by the Legislature to oversee the construction of at least $300 million in new dorms, made plans Monday to vote in August on its recommendations for where the first two dorms should be placed.
Preliminary planning has the university expecting to begin demolition of Wyoming Hall in January. Construction of two new dorms, to be located on the site of Wyoming Hall and the metered parking immediately to the south, is expected to begin later in 2020.
A law that passed the Legislature in March called for UW to construct new dorms that will house 2,000 students.
However, the task force is now exploring the possibility of renovating some older buildings on the central part of campus to accommodate some of those beds.
As part of Wednesday’s meeting, the task force members took a two-hour bus tour of Ross Hall, Knight Hall, Merica Hall and Hoyt Hall to see which, if any, of those building might be ripe to be converted into dorm space.
After that tour, the task force voted to recommend that UW staff explore the possibility of renovating those buildings and provide a cost analysis to UW staff.
“We do believe that it could be economically done and it fits with the core idea that we would move dorms closer to campus,” Nicholas said.
The vote also recommends that UW implement new dining facilities into the dorms on the northeast edge of campus.
Who does this make sense to? Move offices from extremely old building to renovate for "new housing" and then renovate somewhere else for offices?
