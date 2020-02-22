Both the Wyoming House and Senate passed their budget bills on Friday with funds intact to finally rebuild Slade Elementary.
It’s been almost six years since the Legislature appropriated $1.7 million for the designs of a rebuild for the school on the site of the old Laramie High School.
Those designs have long been essentially complete, but actual construction of the school was put on hold after Wyoming’s economic downturn began in 2015.
Coming into this budget session, the Legislature’s Select Committee on School Facilities had recommended finally rebuilding Slade. However, Gov. Mark Gordon had recommended, again, denying the funding for Slade’s rebuild.
Ultimately, the Joint Appropriations Committee put Slade in the original budget bill January; with House members outnumbering senators 7-5, the House forced in $19.2 million for the school’s reconstruction amid the protests of their Senate counterparts.
Identical versions of the budget bill then went to the House and Senate for each chamber to individually amend this week.
On the bill’s second reading in the Senate, Senators who sit on JAC convinced their colleagues on Wendesday to strip out Slade funding — as well as numerous other spending projects — to pass a version of the bill that was in tune with the Senate Appropriations Committee’s vision of the budget.
If that amendment had held until the Senate version of the bill was finalized Friday evening, a final decision on whether Slade would receive funding would have come down to a deal forged by the “conference committee” — a small group of heavy-hitting Senators and House members, typically including the key JAC members, who are tasked with forming a compromise over their chambers’ budget differences in the waning days of the session.
That fate was avoided Friday evening, with a last minute change after 5:30 p.m. to restore Slade’s funding.
Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, introduced a third reading amendment that would defy the Senate’s JAC leadership and restore funding for Slade.
Rothfuss noted that Slade was rated as the highest priority in the state by the State Construction Department for being remedied for its “condition score” — the ratings system used to prioritize K-12 buildings that need that be replaced because of age or other concerns about their fitness for serving as schools.
“We have a process in place which is important for us to continue, and that’s that we go in order of the queue,” Rothfuss said.
The Senate narrowly voted in favor of Rothfuss’s on a 15-13 vote. Two senators were absent. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, changed his vote from “no” to “aye” at the last moment to give the final vote to ensure passage of Rothfuss’s amendment.
With both House and Senate versions of the budget in agreement on funding Slade, the elementary school should not be subject to further horse trading in the conference committee.
Instead, for Albany County School District No. 1 to be able to move forward on replacing Slade, the district only needs for Gordon to approve the bill.
