Homeowners with water wells in the Laramie Plains Subdivision on the east side of town are petitioning Albany County to review the western boundary of the Aquifer Protection Overlay Zone for possible expansion.
Specifically, those homeowners are hoping Albany County commissioners will extend the boundary of the overlay zone to include about 60% of a 6-acre parcel of land the county board will consider rezoning to commercial land at its first November meeting.
As the maps are currently drawn, only a small portion of that parcel currently lies within the aquifer overlay zone, a specially regulated part of the county designed to protect the integrity of the Casper Aquifer, which provides about half of Laramie’s drinking water.
The petitioners are contending that current maps don’t conform to the definition provided in the Casper Aquifer Protection Plan, which states that “the actual location of the western boundary for the protection area is the distance from the Casper-Satanka contact that provides 75 feet of Satanka shale cover when the dip of the formation and slope of the ground surface are considered.”
Based on some research by Bern Hinckley, a Laramie geologist who’s argued for greater protection of the aquifer, the petitioners contend that there is not 75 feet of Satanka shale covering the bulk of the of the six-acre piece of land, which is currently owned by Luke Sweckard.
The homeowners emailed their petition to County Planner David Gertsch earlier this month.
Under the county’s zoning rules, the county “may undertake an independent investigation into the APOZ boundary” for a specific parcel if the county receives a “written request for review is submitted to the county together with a report prepared by a professional geologist or hydrologist, based upon and including verifiable scientific evidence, showing that a site specific parcel of property situated west of the delineated APOZ western boundary of Zone 2 has less than seventy-five feet of Satanka Formation.”
Homeowners petitioning for the change include Richard and Christine Anderson-Sprecher, Robert and Kathy Buckardt, Vi and Gary Moats, and Wanda McGuire-Garcia.
Christine Anderson-Sprecher told the Laramie Boomerang that this is the first time anyone has petitioned for the aquifer zone’s boundary, first established in 1999, to be re-evaluated.
Homeowners in the area are concerned that if the Sweckard parcel is rezoned to be commercial, it could eventually be sold to the new owners of Tumbleweed Express, Anderson-Sprecher said.
Sweckard has been adamant that he has no intention of selling the property to Tumbleweed Express. He said he’s hoping the proposed rezone would allow a small retail business or office space to move into the location.
Tumbleweed Express, the only gas station atop the aquifer protection zone, lies across the street from the Sweckard property and has been bustling with new business since reopening this year.
Under the current aquifer rules, the gas station that occupies just 0.89 acres could expand its business if a site-specific investigation showed an expansion wouldn’t risk further contamination of the aquifer.
However, Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent and Gertsch are currently working on a revision of the aquifer rules that would prevent Tumbleweed Express from expanding.
Those proposed revisions are expected to be brought before the commissioners before the end of 2019.
Earlier this year, a site specific investigation was conducted by Weston Engineering for replacement of much of Tumbleweed Express’s equipment.
That SSI indicates the amount of Satanka shale overlying the aquifer is 61 feet at the site of Tumbleweed Express.
Hinckley used that data, combined with the known geological contours, to conduct what he called a “straightforward geometry exercise” to determine that about 60% of the Sweckard property should actually sit within the aquifer protection zone.
If the county were to move forward with an independent geologic study of the Sweckard property, the county’s planning and zoning board would first be tasked with decided whether to recommend that the commissioners amend the western boundary — assuming Hinckley’s findings were confirmed.
