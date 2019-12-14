Cadet Thomas Barker, a junior in the University of Wyoming Army ROTC Cowboy Battalion, carries cans of food Friday morning in the Laramie Soup Kitchen. The battalion donated thousands of pounds of food to the soup kitchen.
University of Wyoming Army ROTC Cowboy Battalion cadets, from left, sophomore Keva O’Connor, freshman Cole Ryerson and sophomore Ethan Weaver unload food the battalion donated to the Laramie Soup Kitchen early Friday morning.
