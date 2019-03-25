Hard, plastic hockey pucks bounced thunderously off the heavy glass wall surrounding the Laramie Ice & Event Center ice rink.
Inside the enclosure, children deftly skated through barriers, walked hockey pucks up and down the ice and practiced their slap shots, gleefully grinning when they “missed” the goal net, hitting the glass barrier instead.
Nearly a year after wobbling onto the ice for the first time under the tutelage of Muriah Rothwell, one of the center’s figure skating instructors, I was back and ready to turn up the difficulty.
“Don’t worry,” said Sandy Kingsley, a 58-year-old Adult Novice Hockey program coach. “I didn’t even start skating until I was 40.”
I smiled, nodded and shrugged at the same time. I was worried. In the year between skating lessons, I hadn’t so much as looked at an ice skate.
Kingsley helped me strap a caged helmet over my head, and my doubt subsided — a little. At least I wouldn’t walk away with a concussion — probably.
With short bleach-blond hair and dark eyeliner, Kingsley was not the picturesque hockey coach I imagined in the days leading up to my lesson.
Without skates, she stood a couple inches shorter than me and her countenance was lighthearted with a no-nonsense streak hiding beneath.
“I rail against the idea of being too old to play,” Kingsley explained as she helped me pick out a stick. “I want to be able to play as long as I can. After I battled cancer, hockey helped me through the healing process.”
My jaw dropped. I was raised in a household where hockey was watched religiously. I grew up with kids who played hockey every weekend on the frozen lake near our home. I’d come to view hockey as a lot of things, but a cancer recovery program was not one of them.
“I had non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Kingsley said quietly.
The coach seemed uncomfortable recalling the experience, so I did not ask about it again.
My own doubts paled in comparison. With a stick in hand, I stepped out onto the ice and remembered what I was worried about.
Using the hockey stick as a tripod, I made my way over to the group of hockey players huddled around Kingsley.
Including the coach, there were three women and three men. They all wore pads, jerseys and the weird combination of enormous long johns stretched over shin guards and worn under shorts.
In my wool sweater and duck-material work pants, I stuck out like a sore thumb.
Kingsley set the group to weaving through orange safety cones, switching to a backward movement halfway around each cone.
“Yeah, I’m not sure I’ll be able to pull that off,” I said. “I’m struggling to stand upright at the moment, so I don’t foresee skating backward happening anytime soon.”
Kingsley chuckled.
“How about we get you started with some basic movements,” she suggested.
Most of her lessons were similar to what Rothwell showed me a year ago, so I was familiar with the idea behind the motion — actually doing it, however, was another ordeal altogether.
My skates didn’t cinch down on my ankles like I imagined they might, so skating felt more like balancing on razors. I’ve seen videos of newly born mammals walking for the first time with more balance and grace than my attempts at pushing forward.
After a few laps and a quick breather to give my burning insteps a chance to cool, I was able to skate forward without wobbling.
Stopping, on the other hand, eluded me.
“You’ve got to stay low,” Kingsley said. “Sort of crouch over your skates, then point your toes like a snowplow and push with the edges of your blades.”
After watching her do it effortlessly, I gave it a try and nearly toppled. Kingsley didn’t give up on me, though, and after letting me flounder for a few minutes, she set me on the task of skating around the cones with a hockey puck.
“Keep your head up,” Kingsley advised. “Learn to watch the puck with your peripheral vision, and you’ll be less likely to crash into things — or people.”
Across the ice and beyond a temporary barrier, children whipped around the rink juggling pucks and swerving through each other as if they were born on skates.
The air was cold, crisp and smelled faintly of chemicals. Regardless, steam rolled out of my sweater neck and sweat poured down my brow as I chased the little, black piece of plastic up and down the rink.
Kingsley taught me to pass the puck, shoot the puck and dribble the puck. And by the end of the session, I was confident in my ability to move in a straight line across the ice keeping the puck in front of me and my eyes up — for the most part.
Stopping was not in my bag of tricks, though. At one point, I thought to give it a try at a faster speed, since this typically helped during my ski lessons. The result was one skate stayed on the ice, while the other joined my arms in swinging about like a propeller. I did come to stop, and without falling, but I wouldn’t exactly label the maneuver successful.
My lesson done for the day, I headed for the players bench and watched Kingsley run a skirmish with the other players.
“I really like hockey’s ability to bring together a diverse group of people,” she said later. “From 3-year-olds to 80-year-olds, it’s something everyone can enjoy doing together.”
Athletics has never been my forte. Hand me a pen, paper and a pair of dice, and I could spend days in a basement with a few choice friends delving through our imaginations for hours on end.
Hand me a ball and point me at a goal, however, and I tend to lose interest quickly.
Hockey was different.
Despite not actually playing a game, I was intrigued. Perhaps this year, I’ll get some practice time in and return with a mind to join the team.
