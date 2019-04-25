About 150 years ago, Laramie’s railroad tracks were laid as part of the construction of the transcontinental railroad, which was completed on May 10, 1869, when the Union Pacific and Central Pacific lines met at Promontory Point in Utah.
A celebration of that nation-building success is set for this May, and Laramie will have a chance to take part in the festivities as two historic steam engines pass through town en route to Utah.
Living Legend No. 844 and Big Boy No. 4014 are scheduled to double-head on the trip west, leaving Cheyenne the morning of May 4 and making several stops on the way to Ogden. Steam engine schedules are always subject to change, but the engines are currently scheduled to stop in Laramie from 12:30-1:15 p.m. on the tracks near the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St.
Bleachers will be set up along the tracks for spectators, who are also welcome to watch from the footbridge near First Street. The depot will be open for tours, while food trucks and other vendors will be on site.
No. 844, a Northern-class steam locomotive, was delivered in 1944 and used for high-speed passenger service. In 1957 it was used for freight service, and since 1960 has been used for special service.
“It’s never been retired,” said Charles Van Heule, who coordinates rentals and reservations for the Laramie Depot.
For train enthusiasts, Big Boy No. 4014 is the real highlight. Coming in 132 feet long and 1.2 million pounds, it’s about 30 percent larger than the Living Legend, truly living up to its name. It has an articulated frame that allows it to negotiate curves, which means its front juts out from the tracks by a dozen or so feet when turning.
“That’s the one everybody is really interested in,” Van Heule said. “The Big Boy will be the world’s largest operating steam engine.”
The Big Boy was delivered in 1941 as one of 25 of its kind, built exclusively for Union Pacific. No. 4014 ran until 1961, tallying a million miles of travel delivering freight between Cheyenne and Ogden.
Eight Big Boys are on display around the country, and No. 4014 spent the first 60 years of its retirement on display in Pomona, California. In 2014, it was moved back to Cheyenne, where it’s since been restored. May 4 marks the first time it’ll take to the tracks in six decades.
“Five years ago when the Big Boy came through, it was dead,” Van Heule said. “Now it’s going to be live steam, so we’re pretty excited about that.”
During Big Boy’s last passage through Laramie, 1,200 people turned out to see a steam engine that wasn’t operational. A live engine operating under its own power is sure to attract a much larger crowd.
In fact, the Albany County Tourism Board is expecting about 5,000 spectators, if not more, said assistant director Mike Gray.
Both engines are scheduled to stop in Laramie from 12:45 p.m. May 17-8 a.m. May 19 during their return trip, which also happens to be the weekend of the University of Wyoming’s spring commencement ceremonies.
“We are booked,” said Gray of Albany County’s hotel rooms.
Van Heule said Laramie has plenty of train enthusiasts of its own, while many others are expected to pass through town chasing the Big Boy, including at least one chartered bus.
“It’s going to be hectic,” he said.
Much of the appeal, he said, lies in the role steam engines played in American history, allowing for the growth and development of the West and moving freight during wars, for example.
“Steam engines were what built America,” he said. “As the country grew, the trains grew and the steam engines grew.”
During World War II, the Big Boys delivered a lot of freight quickly.
“Seeing a freight train that large moving at 70 mph in 1941 is just mind-boggling,” he said.
Plus, the opportunity to see the Big Boy or Living Legend in action is rare. Union Pacific houses many of its historic locomotives in Cheyenne, where they’re parked out of view. Once a year, the facilities are open for public tours.
“Seeing them parked is nice, but seeing them run is even better,” Van Heule said. “This is a great opportunity to see them moving and alive.”
Gray cautioned excited train enthusiasts to keep their distance from the steam engines. All railroad tracks, yards and rights-of-way are private property, and pedestrians should remain at least 25 feet from the engines to avoid steam and debris.
“The whole engine is steaming hot,” he said.
The 1862 Pacific Railroad Act allowed for the creation of the Central Pacific and Union Pacific companies. During the next seven years, both entities raced towards each other from Sacramento, California, and Omaha, Nebraska.
Construction of rail lines expedited westward settlement of the country and ushered in the development of cities such as Laramie.
A celebration of the sesquicentennial anniversary of the completion of the railroad is set for May 10 in Ogden, including a re-enactment of the Golden Spike ceremony, when the last spike was driven to join the lines.
Go to www.laramiedepot.org or www.up.com/heritage/steam/schedule/index.htm for updated schedule information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.