A ceremony to re-dedicate the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club as it turns 90 years old is set for today.
The morning’s events are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., when the historic building, located at 3905 Grays Gable Road, will be open to the public for tours. At the same time, caller Dave Guille will lead an introductory square dance. The ceremony itself will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the front of the building, followed by lunch downstairs.
“The building was dedicated on May 20 of 1929, and we’re saying that we’ll continue the life of that building into the future,” said Lew Lyon, a trustee on the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Society board.
The re-dedication comes in the midst of a weekend full of dancing at the club. During the Memorial Day weekend, it’s set to play host to a Friday-night dance, a Saturday-afternoon workshop and then another Sunday-morning dance. Attendees are expected to gather from Colorado, Nebraska, Montana, California and across Wyoming.
The festivities are a testament to the building’s long-standing position in Laramie as a community gathering place and recreation center. The landmark building is showing its age, but it has a dedicated custodian in the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club, which is actively fundraising to keep the facility functioning.
The historic log structure stands at the east end of Grays Gable Road, just north of Jacoby Golf Course. It was built in 1928 and hosted its first event that December. At the time, the grounds included 80 acres of open space outside the Laramie city limits. The facility itself was an athletic club used for all types of recreation.
The Quadra Dangle was built by Union Pacific employees on land donated by the company. Employees brought their expertise in building trestle bridges for the railroad to the task of creating the enormous log building that features a 60-foot-long dance hall without any supporting beams to get in the way.
Grays Gable Road was named after Carl Raymond Gray, who was president of Union Pacific from 1920-1937. He was in attendance at the original dedication in 1929.
The club still has about 100 of the wooden chairs used at the first dedication, along with banners from the event and dishes used during the building’s athletic club days, all of which will be on display Saturday.
“We’ve been able to maintain some of the history,” Lyon said.
As an athletic club, the facility had roller skating in the basement, indoor and outdoor rifle ranges, archery range, trap shooting, golf course and tennis courts, plus a dance floor and stage.
In 1949, the railroad sold the building to the Quadra Dangle Society under the condition that it be maintained as a facility that prohibits drinking and “rowdyism,” according to the society. In 1978 it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
These days, the building is still a hopping place. The society hosts square dances and teaches lessons at least twice a month, usually bringing in callers from around the region and filling the grounds with recreational vehicles. It’s also available for weddings, reunions, meetings and other gatherings.
“We rent out to just about any event that comes to us with a reasonable offer,” Lyon said.
Like any historic structure, the Quadra Dangle is in need of major ongoing maintenance. In 2008, a tornado damaged the roof, which was replaced and insulated thanks to fundraising efforts 10 years ago. The society also recently replaced the downstairs heating system and repaired a portion of the concrete foundation.
One of the biggest upcoming needs is a new dance floor, which is still the original wood. Several years ago, it had the last sanding and refinishing it could handle. Lyon said the club is saving for a replacement.
“I anticipate that that floor will last another 4-5 years if we’re gentle with it,” he said.
The club is also anticipating the eventual replacement of the upstairs heating system, which came to the club through a government surplus sale at least 50 years ago.
“We really don’t know how old they are, but replacement parts are next to impossible to find,” he said.
Meanwhile, the dancing will continue. This summer, dances are planned for holiday weekends and several weeknights. During the school year, the facility fills with dancers twice a month.
“We’re up and running hard,” Lyon said.
