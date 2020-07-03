The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has determined that an herbicide, probably washed into Spring Creek through a storm drain, was the likely culprit in the deaths of several dozen fish in late May.
The department received a report on May 26 from a local resident regarding dead brown trout in the creek near 15th Street, said spokesperson Robin Kepple.
Fisheries biologist Steve Gale observed numerous dead trout of multiple size classes in the stretch of creek between 15th and Eighth streets. No other fish species were killed, but brown trout are the most abundant species in the creek. Gale also noted dead algae downstream of 15th street, while algae upstream remained healthy.
Spring Creek is home to wild brown trout and serves as an in-town fishing destination. Some trout live in the creek year-round, while others migrate from the Laramie River to spawn.
Gale collected about 20 fish and sent took them to the department’s Wildlife Forensic Fish Health Laboratory, which is housed at the Game and Fish facility on Adams Street. Kepple said the lab typically tests the health of fish populations in state hatcheries and across state waters.
“When something like this happens, that’s a role they take as well, to try to determine what killed these fish,” she said.
Fish Health Program Coordinator Brandon Taro said all the fish sent to the lab had enlarged livers, which indicates liver damage caused by some types of herbicides.
“We’re not able to pinpoint the exact cause, but everything is consistent with an herbicide poisoning,” he said.
Gale tested oxygen levels, pH, salinity levels and dissolved solids in the creek and found them all within normal levels, suggesting the herbicide had already moved downstream. Spring Creek drains into the Laramie River.
“It looked like it was fairly isolated,” Kepple said.
Kepple said the most likely explanation for the presence of herbicide in the creek is that a nearby homeowner applied it on his or her property and it washed into the creek through a storm drain.
“It’s impossible to know where the exact source came from,” she said. “It’s a time of year when there’s a lot of weeds and a lot of herbicide use, so it’s likely that it was unintentional.”
Tyler Shevling, the city’s mosquito and integrated pest management supervisor, said in a news release that Laramie residents should make several considerations before using herbicides on their property.
They should choose the correct herbicide for their needs and make sure to apply it properly. Herbicides are often incorrectly over-applied, damaging desirable plants and running off the property.
Property owners shouldn’t apply herbicide on windy days or before rain. Runoff from heavy rain can wash herbicides directly into nearby lakes and streams. Herbicide spilled onto driveways and streets can also be washed into storm drains, as can herbicide on equipment rinsed out on bare ground or over a drain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.