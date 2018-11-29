Ivinson Medical Group’s Women’s Health Clinic now offers certified nurse midwifery care
Ivinson Memorial Hospital continues to expand its women’s health services by offering certified nurse midwifery care to women in Laramie and surrounding communities. This month, Elizabeth Rowe, certified nurse midwife, began seeing patients at Ivinson Medical Group’s Women’s Health Clinic. Esther Gilman-Kehrer, longtime Laramie resident and certified nurse midwife, is also joining Ivinson Memorial Hospital in a part-time capacity.
Rowe’s vast experience in nursing and fierce advocacy for women’s health led her to midwifery practice. She graduated from University of Colorado Denver in the nurse midwifery program and completed her integration at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Denver before moving to Laramie with her husband and two children.
Gilman-Kehrer has been practicing midwifery in Wyoming and Colorado for more than 16 years. After actively practicing in Laramie from 2002 to 2010, she obtained her doctor of nursing practice from the University of Colorado. She returned to Laramie in 2012 and has stayed involved in the Laramie medical community working at Laramie Reproductive Health Clinic as a family nurse practitioner and teaching in the family nurse practitioner program for the University of Wyoming. Esther is a passionate advocate for midwifery care and supports women and their families through pregnancy, birth and beyond.
Both will be practicing with OB/GYNs, Drs. Kim Westbrook and Derek Ewell, in a team-based model where OB/GYNS and certified nurse midwives work collaboratively to care for patients of the Women’s Health Clinic.
Community CrossFit workout set for Saturday
A community workout is set for 8 a.m. Saturday at CrossFit Laramie, 1404 Skyline Road. The event is free to all experience levels.
CrossFit Laramie hosts a free community workout at 8 a.m. the first Saturday of each month, according to a news release. Contact Rachel Carr at crossfitlaramie.com@gmail.com or 307-223-4372 for more information.
IMH planning events for December
n Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned for December:
Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, University of Wyoming Fieldhouse. The topic is balance and vestibular dysfunction.
n Cancer Support Group is at noon Wednesday at Laramie Fire Station No. 3, 2374 Jefferson St. Join this new support group specifically designed for patients currently receiving cancer treatment.
n Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
Next Prime Time set for Monday
The next installment of Ivinson Memorial Hospital’s Prime Time program is slated for Monday. The Melodees from the Eppson Center for Seniors will perform a Christmas concert.
Prime Time events are planned for the first Monday of each month at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. Lunch is available at 11:15 a.m. for $3.25 for members and $5 for non-members. The speaker will begin their presentation at noon. All speaker and/or topics are subject to change.
Call 742-2142, ext. 5513, to RSVP or for more information.
