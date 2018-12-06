Ivinson Memorial Hospital announces addition of general surgeon
Ivinson Memorial Hospital recently announced the addition of Pete Graham, MD, FACS to its health care team and the Laramie community. Dr. Graham will serve as a general surgeon in the Surgical Clinic at Ivinson Medical Group.
Graham completed his residency at the University of Kansas, Wichita Center for Graduate Medical Education before practicing in Texas for several years. He specializes in all aspects of general surgery including gallbladder removal, colon surgery, colonoscopy, upper endoscopy and both laparoscopic and open hernia repair. “Listening to my patients is the first step in providing compassionate, effective care,” says Graham of his practice.
IMH planning events for December
n Gingerbread Jamboree is at 11 a.m. Saturday at IMH, 255 N. 30th St. This event will include Santa and Mrs. Claus, a cookies and hot chocolate bar, coloring holiday cards, lighting the Tree of Giving, a live-action gingerbread building competition and Play for Pediatrics games.
n Diabetes Support Group is at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at IMH. Join us to discuss, engage, and learn about topics related to maintaining a healthful life with diabetes.
n Walk with a Doc is at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the UW Fieldhouse. The topic is to be determined.
Nutrition classes, breastfeeding events planned for December
Cent$ible Nutrition classes for WIC clients are set for 4 p.m. Tuesday and noon Dec. 19 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free breastfeeding class open to all pregnant women is at 10 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Albany County WIC Clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
A free community breastfeeding café is from 10:30 a.m.-noon Dec. 18 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. This is a drop-in-at-any-point event open to all pregnant and breastfeeding mothers. This is an informal support group with a certified lactation counselor present. Breastfeeding milestone bracelets and beads will be available for pick up. Drinks and snacks are provided, and young children are welcome. This is sponsored by the Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Monday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital in the Turtle Rock Conference Room. It is open to all in the Laramie community who are interested in supporting and promoting breastfeeding.
Local naturopathic doctor to discuss IBS
Ending the Going Nowhere Urgency of Irritable Bowel Syndrome: 3 Natural Solutions to Stop Feeling Bloated, to Stop the Urge to Go But Can’t, and to Sooth the Pain that Keeps You from Being Able to Focus on Your Life is set for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Aspen Creek Naturopathic Clinic Basement Library, 1277 N. 15th St. in the Reynolds Crossing.
Shawn Palmer, ND, is the featured speaker.
Irritable bowel syndrome is the most common functional bowel problem affecting about 10-15 percent of people. Luckily, IBS is a condition for which natural medicine has several options to help improve, and in some cases even resolve, this embarrassing condition.
In this class, participants will learn:
n That what you are experiencing is real and not all in your head.
n Why some people get IBS and what can be done to address it
n Insights on what you can do about this disease so you don’t have to keep suffering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.