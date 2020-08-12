Three Republicans in House District 47 looking to unseat the four-term incumbent went head-to-head during a recent candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Laramie.
The district includes most of Carbon County, as well as parts of Albany and Sweetwater counties.
Rep. Jerry Paxton, R-Encampment, is seeking re-election in the most crowded primary he’s faced in the rural district since first running for the Wyoming House in 2012. Joey Correnti of Rawlins, Dee Garrison of Bairoil and Julie McCallister of Rock River all sought to distinguish themselves from the incumbent during the Aug. 4 forum. Correnti in particular looked to take jabs at Paxton by name from the first question, attempting to characterize his opponent as ineffective at addressing Wyoming’s long-standing problems.
Paxton, however, has always dashed his primary opponent in McCallister, who was easily defeated in the HD 47 primaries in 2014, 2016 and 2018. Paxton ran unopposed in 2012. Whoever emerges from the primary will likely coast to victory in the Nov. 3 general election as there is no Democrat seeking the seat.
The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday.
The budget
The most dire question of the upcoming legislative session is the state’s $1.5 billion budget deficit, perhaps the largest in Wyoming’s history. With a constitutional requirement to balance the budget, state lawmakers are talking about how to potentially raise revenue and where to cut.
Garrison said “there need to be serious cuts” and that she would not implement any new taxes to address the deficit. Instead, she said she’d like to see Wyoming’s law changed to give the treasurer’s office “teeth in collecting” sales tax owed to the state. That, along with expanding permits for extractive projects and bringing in new industries such as meat processing, would bring in critical revenue, Garrison said.
“We have some green-lighted permits for expansion, so just getting an extension to it isn’t enough,” she said. “We need to pressure the government to give us those permits right now so the expansion can go. That will bring in more jobs and more revenue to oil and gas companies which will help to keep us from being in a deficit with our budget.”
McCallister said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to revenue-raising measures. She said she’d like to see investment in oil and gas research, as well as reopening uranium mines for production. But an oil and gas boom isn’t on the horizon, McCallister said, so taxes would need to be looked at carefully.
“Any revenue that we’re looking at getting, we need to make sure it’s not an increase that will hit our community very despairingly, like a food tax,” McCallister said. “Those types of regressive taxes are awful and we need to avoid them.”
Cuts already made by Gov. Mark Gordon were a step in the right direction, Paxton said. Before considering implementing new taxes, however, he said he’d want the state’s Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account, commonly called the “rainy day fund,” tapped into first. That being said, Paxton outlined tax measures he would be comfortable with looking at, including sin taxes on products such as alcohol and tobacco and a corporate tax.
“(A corporate tax) really is a great tax in that it doesn’t have any major impact on the normal person in the state of Wyoming,” Paxton said. “We’re one of only two states in the United States that does not have a corporate tax, South Dakota being the other, so I think it’s time we took another look at that.”
Correnti said he was against any tax hikes and criticized Paxton for being a part of a Legislature that hasn’t been able to solve Wyoming’s budgetary problems since being elected. While many have said the state can’t cut its way to a balanced budget, Correnti disagreed, saying his plan identified reductions that would go a long way.
“If we reduce the salary of every elected official in the state, every department head, every state employee making over $100,000 by 20%, no teachers lose a dime, then the state ends up saving $237 million,” he said.
Cutting education
As Wyoming’s largest single expenditure, K-12 education will once again be on the chopping block for lawmakers trying to balance the budget. With some of the highest costs occurring in rural districts such as HD 47, many worry reductions would be felt by teachers and students.
McCallister said Wyoming’s laws for how it funds education need to be looked at in a collaborative way with school districts to determine the best path forward. Administrative costs, she said, would need to be reduced to save the state’s education system. Otherwise, McCallister said the cost to rural districts would be dire.
“If we don’t, what will end up happening is the rural schools will close, buildings will sit there like they did in 70s and 80s when the bottom fell out of oil before,” she said. “We have a choice. We can take it as an opportunity and find people to make it work and change things for the good or we can let things fall apart.”
Administrative costs in the district and at the Department of Education were also the focus of Correnti’s planned reductions, saying he would avoid cuts that affect classrooms. He also spoke about discretionary spending in areas such as sending K-12 education employees to conferences that could be addressed to find savings.
“We’re talking about teaching kids over Zoom, but we’re not talking about keeping teachers in their districts by using Zoom,” Correnti said.
Garrison said she also wanted to take a bite out of discretionary spending and examine whether things such as teacher training were actually useful or buried in redundancy. In step with the other two challengers, she said she wanted to take a hard look at how much the state is spending on administrative costs for K-12 education.
“Having come from (a career in the Wyoming Department of Corrections), I saw how corrections raised their administrative level, so taking a look at the administrative level and looking at whether we need all these administrators or not is a reasonable place to go,” she said.
Paxton said it would be very difficult to find substantial cuts in education given the state’s constitutional requirement for equitable funding across Wyoming. The retired school principal said he’s anxious to see what comes out of a recalibration currently being done of Wyoming’s K-12 finances.
“I would hope we do not have to cut education,” Paxton said. “We ought to be able to come up with a model before too much longer we can take a look at before we decide where that funding should go. I’m not sure where we find the efficiencies we need.”
Access to affordable health care
Tens of thousands in Wyoming are without health insurance and many more in the state are underinsured. For years, lawmakers have debated whether to expand Medicaid under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, but measures have always been defeated under a cloud of mistrust of the federal government.
Correnti said there’s no doubt he’s opposed to Medicaid expansion, and added that just because someone has health insurance doesn’t mean people in rural areas have access to care locally. A solution for Wyoming, Correnti said, doesn’t mean those needing health care should have to look to the government.
“We need to look at medical co-ops and health care savings plans and make sure we’re taking care of each other,” he said. “What I will do as a legislator is make sure the regulation and state resistance to making that happen is reduced.”
The Affordable Care Act has been a disaster for Wyoming, Paxton said, with the state being impacted more than others largely because of its small population. Being limited to one provider in Blue Cross Blue Shield was another disadvantage, he said. While Paxton said he’s still skeptical of expanding Medicaid, proposals are getting closer to where he could support it.
“We need to look at what some other states that have successfully done Medicaid expansion and learn from their mistakes,” he said. “It sure wouldn’t hurt to get back some of that federal income tax we put out like some of the other states are doing, so I’m not totally opposed to Medicaid expansion.”
McCallister said she hasn’t seen a Medicaid expansion bill in the past she would have supported and echoed Paxton’s lament that the state only has one health insurance provider. Other ideas she said were appealing before the COVID-19 pandemic no longer were. While she’s inclined toward a state-run model for expanding coverage, McCallister said she’s open to a variety of ideas.
“After we get our budget under control, this needs to be our top priority,” McCallister said. “We need to bring every single idea we can possibly get to the table. I’m specifically interested in anything that’s state run instead of federally funded, but we’re running out of options.”
Garrison said she had personal experience when it comes to not being able to access affordable health care and as such saw it as a legislative issue. But she said she wouldn’t want to opt in to a program such as Medicaid expansion that could leave the state with an enormous obligation should the federal government back out.
“We need to in our own state to cover these people that are unable to get insured,” Garrison said. “We need to come up with something that will help these people.”
