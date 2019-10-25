The spooking season is upon us, with Halloween events beginning tonight and running through next weekend. This year’s calendar features events for kids and adults alike, from early mornings until late evenings. Get ready for a week-long sugar coma.
One of Laramie’s biggest and longest-tenured Halloween events is Scaramie, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the downtown district.
Scaramie is hosted by the Laramie Main Street Alliance and offers a safe trick-or-treat experience during daylight hours, said volunteer committee chair Whitley Edelfelt. At the same time, it’s a chance for businesses to market themselves to new people.
“It draws people into their stores,” she said. “Even if they don’t stop to shop, they get to peek in and see all of the great things downtown has to offer.”
Edelfelt said she’s expecting more than 2,000 costumed trick-or-treaters and family members to walk from business to business collecting candy.
If you’re looking for a few tricks to go along with your treats, be sure to check out the carnival at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St., which runs from 9 a.m.-noon. The lodge will hold a costume swap from 1-3 p.m.
“They start theirs a little earlier, so people can hit that first, if they’d like,” Edelfelt said.
If you’re feeling brave, you’ll find a historical haunted at Corthell and King Law Office, 221 S. Second St. Most basements are scary in their own right, but there will be an even scarier haunted basement at Landmark Property Management, 121 Grand Ave.
Seneca Creek Studios is offering a community kids chalkboard mural at 223 Garfield St., and Dance Studio B will perform Halloween-themed dances and lead interactive games at the First Street Plaza.
The bulk of the trick-or-treating will take place on First and Second streets between University and Garfield, but even some merchants on Third Street will join in on the fun. Edelfelt said she received enthusiastic responses from business owners.
“Pretty much everyone participates,” she said.
Downtown streets will be open and the sidewalks will be filled with children, so Edelfelt urged motorists to use caution. Crossing guards will be stationed at major intersections to aid pedestrians.
“We definitely ask that (drivers) be extra careful and avoid those roads if possible, because there will be kiddos everywhere,” she said.
Check out more Halloween events going on in town this weekend:
— Hocus Pocus Interactive Movie: 6 p.m. today at Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. Come in costume and enjoy pizza and refreshments during an interactive viewing of the magical movie. Go to acplwy.org.
— 4-H Haunted Barn: 6:30-9 p.m. today and Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds. The Albany County 4-H junior leaders are collecting food for the Albany County School District’s backpack program at this all-ages event. Call 721-2571.
— Ghost Tours of Laramie City: 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. today and Saturday starting at the Laramie Railroad Depot, 600 S. First St. Take a haunted hayride through historic downtown Laramie. Go to facebook.com/ghosttoursoflaramie.
— The Unexpected Company presents “A Ghost’s Tale”: 7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Nov. 1 and 3 p.m. Nov. 3 at Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson. Discover secrets from 1950s Laramie High School during this fun and spooky story that involves characters from historic Laramie. Go to facebook.com/TheUnexpectedCompany.
— Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza: 8 p.m. today at the Wyoming Union. The public is invited to enjoy pumpkin painting, a photo booth, contests, free food and a shadow-cast performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, for adults 18 and older. Only UW students can compete for prizes. Go to facebook.com/7220entertainment.
— “A Nightmare on Elm Street: 35th Anniversary”: 10 p.m. today and Saturday at WyoMovies Laramie. Enjoy a limited screening of the horror classic. Go to facebook.com/LaramieMovies.
— Safe Treat: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Premier Bone and Joint Centers, 1909 Vista Dr. Start you weekend bright and early with candy, games and a haunted hallway. Go to facebook.com/premiertherapyservices.
— Scaramie: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the downtown district. Keep the fun flowing by visiting downtown merchants for candy, dances, games, haunted houses, costume swap and a chalkboard mural. Go to facebook.com/DowntownLaramie.
— Wyoming Equality Halloween Dance Party: 5 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield. An all-ages dance for LGBTQ individuals and allies runs from 5-8 p.m., followed by a dance for adults from 9 p.m.-midnight. Both dances will have a costume contest. Go to facebook.com/WyomingEquality.
— Spooky Skate Night 2019: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday at Laramie Ice and Event Center, 3510 Garfield. Skate in costume with the Laramie Figure Skating Club and compete to win movie passes in the costume contest. Go to facebook.com/LaramieIceArena.
— Kids Halloween Party: 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 126 Lyons St. Enjoy food, games and a haunted house. Go to facebook.com/LaramieEagles3493.
— Trick or Treat Halloween Carnival: 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Edgewood Spring Wind, 1072 N. 22nd St. Join Spring Wind residents for games, prizes, fun and candy. Go to facebook.com/edgewoodspringwind.
— Abundance Creative Arts Costume Party: 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Abundance Creative Arts, 710 Garfield. Families can enjoy games, music, dancing, lantern-making and entertainment by costumed characters. Lanterns can be used at a Nov. 3 lantern walk at Washington Park. The event is free, but registration is required. Go to facebook.com/abundancemoves.
— Light the Night Laramie: 4-6 p.m. Sunday at New Life Church of the Assemblies of God, 4835 Fort Sanders Road. Enjoy inflatables, carnival games, candy, hot chocolate and prizes at this free event. Go to facebook.com/NewLifeChurchWy.
— Kids Halloween Yoga Story: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Infinite Balance, 215 S. Third St., Suite 114. This free yoga event will feature a fun story, followed by flying lessons on aerial hammocks. Costumes that don’t restrict movement are encouraged. Go to facebook.com/infinitebalancelaramie.
— All Hallow’s Gala: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday at the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Dress in costume or dress to impress. A free, ticketed dinner and a speaker on diversity start the evening, followed by dancing. Raffle proceeds will benefit Laramie SAFE Project. Go to facebook.com/uwyocsil.
— Safe Treat!: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Interfaith-Good Samaritan, 712 Canby. Enjoy games, cookies, candy and a coloring contest. Go to facebook.com/laramieinterfaith.org.
— BooFest: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at Ivinson Memorial Hospital and Foundation, 255 N. 30th St. Collect candy, visit the photo booth and play games. Go to facebook.com/IvinsonMemorial.
— Trunk or Treat Laramie: 3-6 p.m. Thursday at the University Plaza on Grand Avenue. Visit community members and businesses for treats along the plaza. Go to facebook.com/TrunkorTreatLaramie.
— Community Trick or Treat: 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Care Center, 503 S. 18th St. Visit residents, show off your costume and collect candy. Call 742-3728.
— Community Trick or Treat: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at Laramie Physicians for Women and Children, 2710 Harney St. Children of all ages are invited to trick-or-treat indoors. Go to facebook.com/LPFWC.
— Safe Treat: 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center and the fraternity and sorority mall. UW groups are providing candy, face painting, haunted houses, stories, cookie decorating, mazes and games. Go to facebook.com/UWyoRLDS.
— UW Collegiate Chorale presents “The Spirits Among Us”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Buchanan Center for Performing Arts. Explore the changing seasons as they interact with the boundaries between mystical worlds with the Collegiate Chorale.
— SigEp’s Spooky Spaghetti: 6 p.m.Thursday-midnight Nov. 1 at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon House, 1512 Sorority Row. Proceeds from the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner and ghost hunt will benefit Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters. Go to facebook.com/uwyosigep.
— All Hallow’s Halloween Show: 7 p.m. Nov. 1 at Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield. Laramie Burlesque is hosting a night of costumed entertainment. Go to gryphontheatre.org.
