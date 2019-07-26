Cecilia Hewlett, 19, smiles as she answers questions from the judges of the 4-H Cake Decorating contest about her carefully-constructed wedding cake during the 4-H Interview Judging Thursday afternoon. Part of the Albany County Fair, which takes place next week, the contestants were judged in various areas of competition, including photography, hunting, sewing and more.
