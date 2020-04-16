A Laramie business is collaborating with a local nonprofit to sew and distribute masks around the community, with a group of Laramie High School students pitching in to help.
Atmosphere Mountainworks has turned its attention from sewing bags and apparel to sewing face coverings, which are available either on its website or through the Downtown Clinic’s website. From there, LHS students are coordinating pickup and delivery.
To get the masks to even more people, a $10 donation gets a buyer one mask and also allows a mask to be donated to someone who needs one.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control recommends that people wear some sort of cloth face covering in public settings, especially in places such as stores where social distancing is difficult. According to the CDC, studies show that COVID-19 can be transmitted by close contact with asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic carriers of the virus.
“We all benefit when there’s less of a spread,” said Pete Gosar, executive director of the Downtown Clinic.
The idea for the collaboration came about through a conversation between several friends as they brainstormed ways to reduce community spread of COVID-19. Five people in Albany County have tested positive for the virus, but testing remains very limited.
Gosar said Downtown Clinic clients often can’t afford to miss work or work from home. They also might have housing arrangements that make social distancing difficult.
“People at the margins, they bear the brunt worse than most,” he said. “It seemed like these masks were a way to help out.”
Atmosphere Mountainworks, which sells handmade outdoor gear, joined the effort as it was looking for an opportunity to lend sewing expertise to the fight against the pandemic.
“We have a staff already set up that has this skill set,” said owner Lindsay Olson.
She and her husband, Jeff, started using donated fabric as they looked for a source of cotton fabric to use. Most products in their store are made with nylon or fleece. They also found a pattern for a mask that could be made quickly and fit a majority of people.
As a small-business owner with several employees, she was grateful to have a new project for them.
“Normally we build backpacks,” she said. “That might be a little more challenging mentally, but everyone feels so rewarded that we’re sewing for a cause.”
Meanwhile, LHS counselor Bryon Lee reached out to several students — they call themselves the Masked Students of Laramie High School — to create the donation page, manage logistics and spread the word on social media. Junior Leila Johnson said she was excited to have a way to help the community.
“I’ve been answering calls and setting up schedule for when people come to grab their masks from Atmosphere,” she said.
Lee said the masks have been sent to Cathedral Home for Children, Laramie Interfaith and local first responders so far. The goal is to sell or distribute 1,000 masks, and they were at about 900 earlier this week.
“We’re close,” he said on Monday morning.
To order a mask, go to downtownclinic.networkforgood.com/projects.
