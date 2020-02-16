Al Tremblay portrays Edward Ivinson, Laramie’s mayor a century ago, in reading a portion of a speech Ivinson gave in 1919 to welcome visitors to the women’s conference in Laramie. Tremblay’s reading opened a Thursday night workshop at the Albany County Public Library at which the Laramie League of Women Voters hosted a program about rank-choice voting.
The League of Women Voters of Laramie held a meeting this week to explore options for alternative methods of voting.
The program was led by University of Wyoming graduate student Matthew Link, who noted that, compared to the alternatives, the state’s current method of voting is most likely to lead to “voter regret” — meaning that the candidates elected don’t best represent the political preference of voters.
