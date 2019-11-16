A new support program for family members of people with drug and alcohol addiction is now operating in Laramie.
Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, also known as PAL, meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters, 1010 S. Sixth St.
Tanya Wall, principal at Spring Creek Elementary School, started the Laramie chapter of PAL this fall after seeing a need for the program locally.
“I realized there wasn’t any support for parents and family members of people who are suffering from addiction in Laramie,” she said.
Wall moved to Laramie about three years ago from Tucson, Arizona, where she and her husband, Doug, lived for 20 years and raised their three sons. After moving here, she spent two years as an assistant principal at Laramie High School.
She first became familiar with PAL as a participant. She has a 28-year-old son who has struggled with addiction for the last 10 years.
“He has periods of sobriety, and then has been unable to maintain that,” she said.
PAL was founded in 2006 by a substance abuse counselor in Phoenix, Arizona. The goal of the program is to educate and support parents, spouses and other family members of people with addiction, with meetings facilitated by someone in the same situation. Meetings are free and open to anyone 18 or older.
Meetings have a time for sharing as well as an educational component. Through a curriculum that contains nine core lessons, parents build skills to love and support their child while learning how to set healthy boundaries.
“What you’re building are coping skills in order to not be an enabler — to change your behavior because you can’t change an addict’s behavior patterns,” Wall said.
The group helped her understand that she didn’t cause the addiction her son struggles with.
“We did the best we could with him, and we still do the best we can with him, but he’s an adult and these are the choices in his life,” she said.
Wall said PAL differs from other support groups in that it offers an evidence-based curriculum in addition to emotional support.
“What can I take away from this group and implement immediately in my life to help the situation I’m in?” she said.
When she first started attending PAL meetings in Arizona, Wall said, she was encouraged and relieved to learn she wasn’t alone. Her group even had other members who worked in education.
Here in Laramie, she hopes people will realize addiction can impact any family.
“It’s more common than we know,” she said.
The Laramie chapter of PAL is the second in Wyoming, with the other chapter located in Urie.
