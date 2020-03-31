Laramie’s grocery store shelves are slowly starting to fill this week as stores adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and a resulting wave of shoppers stocking up on shelf-stable food and cleaning supplies.
Each of the city’s four grocery stores reported receiving small amounts of high-demand items in their regular shipments, though continuing shopper demand means such items are also going quickly.
Walmart store manager Lindsey Christen said Laramie’s Walmart receives trucks on a daily basis as long as the roads are open, and most supplies are slowly starting to return to their normal level.
“I get a little bit, or sometimes a lot, every single day,” she said. “It just depends on the day and what they can get us.”
Walmart is now open daily from 7 a.m.-8:30 p.m., with special shopping hours from 6-7 a.m. Tuesdays for elderly and immune-compromised shoppers. Inside the store, shoppers may notice signs on the ground reminding the public how to maintain social distance recommendations.
Dan Kelly, store director at Ridley’s Family Markets, said the store is maintaining its normal hours of 6 a.m.-11 p.m., with special hours from 6-7 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.
“We’re asking the general public to let the elderly and their caregivers to shop at that time,” he said.
Kelly estimated that supplies of shelf-stable food and dairy, meat and produce are at about 70% of normal. Items such as toilet paper and paper towels are coming in on each shipment, and store employees are handing them out one-at-a-time to shoppers.
“We don’t want hoarding,” he said.
Ridley’s is offering free coffee for healthcare workers and those who work with the public, such as employees at grocery stores and gas stations.
“Anyone who is dealing with the public first-hand,” Kelly said.
Big Hollow Food Co-op general manager Marla Petersen said the store has hours for at-risk shoppers from 8-10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. Shoppers can arrange for free delivery or curbside pickup by calling from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. All employees are wearing masks and gloves.
Petersen said store shelves look fuller than they did a week ago and high-demand items are slowly returning to shelves.
“We’ll do our best to keep the store running as efficiently and healthy as we possibly can,” she said.
Safeway is open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m., with special hours for seniors and at-risk shoppers from 7-9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, according to a store employee.
Christen said Walmart has a few openings for new employees, while Safeway and Dollar Tree both reported online that they were hiring in Laramie.
Because University of Wyoming students are no longer in town, shopper volume at Ridley’s has slowed to summer levels, Kelly said, and he is not looking for new employees.
“We don’t know when we’ll get back to 100%,” he said. “It’s a week-by-week, day-by-day kind of thing.”
