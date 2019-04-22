Spring planting season is just a few weeks away, and a new community garden at Kiwanis Park is about to open.
Feeding Laramie Valley is planning a grand opening celebration of the Kiwanis Park Community Garden from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The garden is the second to be located in a city park and the first of its kind in West Laramie.
The garden is located on the western side of the park, which sits east of Wyoming Highway 130 and north of Linford Elementary School. About 6,000 square feet are filled with raised beds, an irrigation system and accessible pathways, with plans for amenities such as a composting area, pollinator garden and tool storage shed.
Beds will be available for individuals and groups to rent on a yearly basis for growing whatever they’d like.
Katherine Case, an Americorps VISTA volunteer at Feeding Laramie Valley, said plots are available by calling Feeding Laramie Valley at 307-223-4399 or emailing katherine@feedinglaramievalley.org.
Plots cost $10-$20 a year depending on size, but a sliding-fee scale and scholarships are available. During the grand opening, gardeners can tour the garden and pick out a plot.
The event is also set to include games, prizes, music and informational booths featuring local gardening resources and organizations.
“We want to make sure all the people who are going to be working in the garden and living around the garden can get together and be able to connect with all those different groups and people,” Case said.
Feeding Laramie Valley, which works on projects related to sustainable local food systems and food security, has been working toward a community garden in Kiwanis Park for several years. During a public meeting in 2015, West Laramie residents vocalized support for the opportunity to garden near their homes. An advisory committee of West Laramie residents and gardeners worked on the design while waiting on funding.
The project got underway last fall when Feeding Laramie Valley received a $20,000 AARP Community Challenge Grant, according to Director Gayle Woodsum. The grants are intended to help communities implement projects right away. Feeding Laramie Valley received final approval to break ground from the city in October.
Volunteers from around the community contributed their efforts last fall and this spring to build fencing, spread crushed gravel, build and stain raised beds and fill them with soil.
“We’ve had a really great showing regardless of the weather,” Case said. "Everyone’s been able to come out and help."
Case said the garden would offer residents more access to nutritious food and a place to gather without driving somewhere.
“West Laramie doesn’t even have a grocery store here, so we want to increase the availability of healthy food for people,” she said.
The city of Laramie manages a community garden at Greenhill Cemetery, while Laramie Rivers Conservation District manages one at LaBonte Park.
Case said an advisory board will be formed this summer consisting of residents and participating gardeners.
