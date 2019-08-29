As the University of Wyoming’s new students worry about new roommates, finding the right classrooms and other first-week jitters, another concern is adding itself to the list: moving into the residence halls with the construction in and around campus.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has made some serious progress on its reconstruction of Grand Avenue this summer, and spokesman Matt Murphy told the Laramie Boomerang on Thursday all four lanes of Grand Avenue are expected to be open for move-in day Friday as well as the rest of Labor Day weekend with temporary striping and operational traffic signals.
“The only thing that there’s really left to do on it is called a wearing course, so just a final layer of pavement that we’ll put on Grand Avenue and then it will be complete,” Murphy said. “So, next week, it will go back to the construction traffic pattern until we can get that done.”
In case of heavy traffic or construction delays, university officials compiled a list of alternate routes families can use to move students on campus. Families coming from the west on Interstate 80 or from the north or south on U.S. Highway 287 are encouraged to take Harney Street to 22nd Street to get to campus.
A high level of traffic is anticipated around campus, especially near the intersection of Grand Avenue and 15th Street, as students move into the residence halls. A UW news release advised Laramie residents may want to avoid the campus area, if possible.
“Keep in mind that there are new drivers in Laramie and people who aren’t as familiar with the city,” Murphy added.
Pokes fans attending the Cowboys football game against the University of Missouri on Saturday can also avoid move-in traffic by taking alternate routes, including driving east on Harney Street to 22nd Street for better access to War Memorial Stadium parking and entrances.
“We appreciate the patience of those coming to campus this weekend, as well as the efforts of many to complete the project as soon as possible,” UW Vice President for Administration Bill Mai said in the UW news release.
Other construction projects that may impact travel to campus this weekend include work on I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie. Construction continues between Buford and Vedauwoo Road exits with reduced speed limits and possible delays.
For those coming to Laramie from the west, paving and bridge repair work continues between the Herrick Lane interchange and Quealy Dome Road on I-80 between Laramie and Rawlins.
Within city limits, Black Hills Energy has been working to install a transmission line on 30th Street between Reynolds and Harney streets. According to a recent City News Flash, the area is expected to be open for traffic after Aug. 30 before closing again after Labor Day weekend.
