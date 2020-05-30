Laramie’s seniors have wrapped up school year and are set to move on the next chapter of their lives. None of them expected their high school careers to end on such a note — without the tradition they were expecting, but memorable nonetheless.
Laramie High School graduates Alyssa Dale and Julian Gardea, Whiting High School graduate Adaline Dickson and Rock River graduate Lydia Moore share a few thoughts about how their school year came to a close.
Describe what have the last few months been like for you.Dale: They’ve definitely been weird. Online learning has been a struggle because there’s so much material and all the instruction, especially for my (Advanced Placement) classes. It was really difficult because we had an AP test to prepare. I took AP Spanish Lit. and AP European History.
Dickson: They’ve been interesting. It’s been a little hard trying to do the online schooling, trying to communicate with teachers and everything. It’s been weird being quarantined and home and not being able to see everyone and going to prom for senior year.
Gardea: Kind of boring. I’ve been trying to find work a lot more. Otherwise pretty easy. The online classes were kind of a breeze.
Moore: It’s definitely been different. This definitely wouldn’t have been how any of us would have imagined this happening. But through all of it, it’s been helpful having our teachers help us through it. They’ve been by our side no matter what. And (principal) Mr. Qualls putting everything together for us. I don’t think I would have been able to get through it without any of their help. It’s been strange. No one expected this happen, but it did. So, no matter what, we have to persevere through it. At the end of the day, life still goes on and the next day comes and you have to keep moving forward.
When did you first realize that the end of your senior year was going to be really different?Dale: Over Spring Break, there was a time when they said to bring home some of your stuff. That was when I knew that Spring Break was going to be extended or we weren’t going to go back at all, especially when other schools were done.
Dickson: Probably when the news got out about COVID-19. I was like, if this is happening and we’re getting quarantined, I don’t think this is going to be over by May.
Gardea: I had a feeling from the week before Spring Break when everyone started talking about how bad it was getting. I had a feeling we weren’t going to come back after Spring Break, and lo and behold.
Moore: I think it was over Spring Break. We left for Spring Break, and we’re like, we’ll see everyone next week, have a good break. Then we came back and that’s not how it happened. We didn’t see anyone and we went straight to online class. It was tough not going back to school.
What was a memorable moment for you from these last few months?
Dale: You can’t see your friends as much, but you feel like you should because there’s no school.
Dickson: When the whole COVID thing happened, starting to see everyone wearing face masks was surreal.
Gardea: Getting past the curve of not seeing a lot of people every day. I don’t talk to a lot of people, but you’re used to the interactions you have on a day-to-day basis.
Moore: Every week we had a Zoom call just to check in and see how everyone was doing, and that kept my spirits up throughout the weeks. It was great to see everyone’s faces and be able to say hi and make sure everyone was doing good.
What has been the hardest part for you?
Dale: I missed sports. I was really hoping to have a senior year for soccer, and we missed our banquet for Nordic skiing. We had Senior Night for soccer, but it still sucked not being able to play at all.
Dickson: Not having the senior year I imagined, the senior year I wanted.
Gardea: The hardest part for me was keeping the motivation to finish up the school year.
Moore: Honestly, not being able to go back to school. There was no closure, there was nothing. We literally just went home after Spring Break, and had no idea that we wouldn’t be able to come back. I wasn’t able to say goodbye to any of my friends. I wasn’t able to clean out my locker. I wasn’t able to do any of that. It was tough having all my stuff handed to me after it was done with.
Have you learned anything?
Dale: Expect the unexpected. And, if there’s something happening in China, it might come here.
Dickson: Don’t take the little things for granted. I was taking school for granted and seeing people. Now I miss it.
Gardea: No matter happens, you can always persevere. If you have the dedication for it, you can do it.
Moore: This shows that not everything goes as planned. And no matter what, you still have to do whatever you need to do at the end of the day. At the beginning of the year, we knew that we were going to have a graduation, but we obviously didn’t know that it would end up this way. I think it shows that no matter what wall stands in your way or whatever you have to go through, it depends on what you’re going to do and how positive your outlook is going to be.
In what ways have you felt supported by the Albany County community?
Dale: The Adopt-A-Senior (Facebook) page, I really felt like that was so special. Even if we didn’t get to have those moments, there were still people out there who cared for us and appreciated that and were still going to try to make it something special that we could remember.
Dickson: The Adopt-A-Senior Facebook group. I’ve definitely felt support from that — everyone trying to show off the seniors and say they still matter, they’re still graduating.
Gardea: The Adopt-A-Senior idea was very welcoming and very nice. A couple of the gifts I got were really heart-warming. Also the Laramie Cruise Night (on May 22), when there were bunch of seniors that were a part of it, that was pretty cool too.
Moore: The Adopt-A-Senior page on Facebook page was awesome. A lot of people have supported us really well through that. We had banners in the town. I’ve seen more community support with this than with anything else.
What do you want the Albany County community to know about this experience for high school seniors?
Dale: It’s hard because there was such a big change and we didn’t really feel like we had enough time to prepare for it. It was just over. The younger classes still have time to make up for it, but seniors weren’t ready to say goodbye to our teachers, say goodbye to the building, say goodbye to all of our friends quite yet. We still felt like we had more time, so it’s an unfinished feeling for the rest of the year.
Dickson: It hasn’t been all bad. It got us a little break, and we are definitely learning how to deal with different situations because of this.
Gardea: We didn’t get the same memories and rites of passage as everyone else, but we did something that no one else has ever done.
Moore: Everyone needs to know that we have been trying our hardest though online school. We’ve been doing the best. We still graduated.
What’s next for you?
Dale: Attending UW in the fall, and we’ll see if it’s online or not.
Gardea: This summer I plan to get a job with one of my friends and start saving up to go to LCCC in the fall to go get a business and finance degree.
Dickson: I’m going to go to Evans Hairstyling College in Rexburg, Idaho.
Moore: I’ll be going to Northwest College to play basketball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.