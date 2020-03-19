Gov.Mark Gordon on Thursday ordered for “public places” to close for a two-week period to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Until April 3, all schools, theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums must close.
Gordon also order for childcare centers to close — except for those serving essential personnel. The potential closures of day care was one concern of Albany County School District No. 1 board members when they decided this week to close schools.
“This Governor has never been inclined to overstep local authority, but these are unprecedented times. It is critical that there is uniformity across the state in how social distancing measures are implemented,” Gordon said. “Wyoming, like all Americans, must commit to reducing the strain on our healthcare system. These are hard measures and they will be difficult for employees and businesses alike, but they are warranted.”
While restaurants must close dine-in food service, they can remain open for curbside take-out or drive-through food service.
State Health Officer Alexia Harrist said “this action will be very difficult for many of our residents, but it is an important step to help them avoid becoming ill and to help them avoid spreading COVID-19 to those who are most vulnerable.”
“We should all work together to help keep our friends and neighbors safe,” Harrist said.
As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Wyoming had 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the Wyoming Public Health laboratory had completed nearly 300 tests. Additional testing is occurring at commercial laboratories. A nationwide shortage of testing supplies is impacting Wyoming, like all states.
Albany County has the young demographics in the state. Reducing social interaction among young people has become a prioritized talking point for federal health officials in recent days as the ages of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 has skewed much younger than expected.
As of press time Thursday, Ivinson Memorial Hospital had conducted 10 tests, two with negative results and eight still pending.
